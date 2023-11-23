INTERIM boss Wayne Carlisle is ready to keep comeback duo Jamie Lindsay and Grant Hall in reserve when Rotherham United do Championship battle tomorrow night.

Rotherham United defender Grant Hall. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Both players are keen to feature at home to Leeds United after putting injuries behind them but the man who is in temporary charge following the exit of Matt Taylor is showing no sign of being swayed as he adopts a safety-first approach.

Even the fact that the pair have stepped up their work in the last three weeks is unlikely to tempt him to use them as the Millers play for the first time after a fortnight-long lull in their second-tier schedule.

The squad were given several days off at the beginning of the break but midfielder Lindsay and centre-half Hall used the time to work on their conditioning at the club's Roundwood base.

“They had a bit of training before the international break and they've worked really hard during it,” he said.

“They've spent a few days at the training ground with the physios and S&C (strength and conditioning) staff and Dan Green (coach) was with them as well. They got some good work in their legs and have trained fully this week. I don't think they're at the point to be fully involved on Friday, though.”

Next Tuesday's trip to Hull City or the following Saturday's visit to Birmingham City are more likely dates for seeing first-team action again.“We'll hopefully get them involved in some capacity over the next three games,” Carlisle said.

The injury-hit Millers remain low and numbers so Lindsay and Hall are likely to be on substitute duty against Leeds.