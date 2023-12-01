CARETAKER boss Warne Carlisle admits he is facing an uncertain fate at Rotherham United as the club seek to name a new manager to lead their push for Championship survival.

The 44-year-old, who was number two during the reign of Matt Taylor, stepped into the hot-seat temporarily earlier this month and could be in charge for a final time at Birmingham City tomorrow.

The Advertiser understands the drop-zone Millers, after holding interviews early this week, have made an offer to their preferred candidate who is expected to give his answer on Sunday or Monday.

Carlisle knows his position - and those of Scott Brown and Dan Green, the coaches who have been helping him - is in jeopardy if a new man insists on bringing in his own backroom team.

He said: "My future is to be decided by Rotherham United, first and foremost - the chairman, Rob (head of recruitment Rob Scott who has played a major role in the new-boss search) and the people on the board. It'll be about what they want to do and how they go about it."

Carlisle, who has a contract until 2026, is open to staying on if he is still wanted at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

When asked if he'd like to work with the potential arrival, he said: "Yes, if it fits in with where I see myself as a coach and if the new manager feels I can add value to it.

"I don't see why it can't be a thing. But managers move and tend to bring staff with them. If a new manager comes in and doesn't see me as part of it then I totally understand and respect the situation."

He and Taylor kept Rotherham in the second tier last term and the latter, who was sacked on November 13, was today announced as the new boss of League One Bristol Rovers.

"It is great for Matt to get back in, I'm delighted for him," Carlisle said. "I haven't spoken to him since he took the job.

"I am sure he will be flat out getting stuck into things. He is a very hard worker. I know his head will be in games and watching games.