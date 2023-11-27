INTERIM manager Wayne Carlisle is preparing Rotherham United for tomorrow's Championship clash at Hull City knowing that the club's first away win for over a year would be the perfect way for him to apply for the job full-time.

The 44-year-old's whirlwind reign as caretaker boss since Matt Taylor was sacked a fortnight ago had prevented him talking to the club's hierarchy about his prospects before Friday night's 1-1 home draw with Leeds United.

But he wants to be considered and hopes that his players will do the talking for him at the MKM Stadium.

The Irishman, who was Taylor's number two and is being assisted by coaches Scott Brown and Dan Green, said: “If we can go to Hull and put on a performance where we take something from that, it starts to ask questions.”

Rotherham United caretaker boss Wayne Carlisle during the Championship match with Leeds United at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Millers have reached the stage where they will be conducting interviews as their two-week hunt for a new manager draws towards a close.

Carlisle isn't aware whether he figures in their thinking or not, having had no contact on the matter with the club's board or the man who has been drawing up the shortlist, head of recruitment Rob Scott.

Speaking at AESSEAL New York Stadium after Hakeem Odoffin's equaliser in first-half stoppage time had earned bottom-three Rotherham a point against one of the division's promotion favourites, the stand-in boss told the Advertiser: “When you've got games coming thick and fast it's really hard to get the time to have those conversations.

“I'm happy to take the job, I would be excited to take it. But that's a club decision and I totally respect that.”

Leeds was his first match at the helm and he is expected to have a second one tomorrow against a team in play-off contention as the interview process plays out.

“We've done our prep,” he said. “We prepped for the Hull match this afternoon (Friday), the staff and the analysts. We sat down and came up with a game-plan.

“We'll put that into action if we need to on Tuesday night. But if someone else is in charge, that's entirely up to the club.”

Taylor paid the price for Rotherham's poor away record, particularly this season, during which they have taken a solitary point from eight games.

The Millers haven't tasted victory on their travels since the November 8 1-0 derby triumph at Sheffield United last year.

Six potential first-teamers are in the treatment room and unavailable for the trip to the east coast and Carlisle was relieved to report that there had been no new casualties in the Leeds game.

“There's obviously going to be tired and sore bodies but with regards to having to take people off with injuries, touch wood, we're clear,” he said.

Rotherham brought on only three substitutes on Friday and may need to freshen up their defence at Hull after veteran campaigners Lee Peltier, Sean Morrison and Daniel Ayala all played the full match.

“We were thinking about substitutions in the backline because of the players in there and their injury past and their age,” Carlisle said. “But, actually, whenever those guys are in full swing it's really hard to take them off the pitch. They were really ‘at’ it.