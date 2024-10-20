Was the 16th-second goal the fastest ever at the home of Rotherham United?
Centre-forward Paul Mullin converted a cross in only the 16th second of yesterday's League One clash after the visitors had played backwards at kick-off and Eoghan O'Connell had then launched a long pass forward for Ollie Palmer to feed winger Ryan Barnett.
However, the scorer's name won't go into the record books as his effort failed to beat the time set in 2012 by the Millers' Daniel Nardiello.
The attacker pounced after just 13 seconds against Wycombe Wanderers on November 20 during Rotherham's League Two promotion season.
It did the home side little good, however, as they went on to lose 3-2.
Mullin's goal yesterday secured a 1-0 win for Wrexham during a game in which the actions of referee Ben Atkinson incurred the wrath of home fans and also Millers manager Steve Evans.
The London official was booed off by supporters at the interval after a first half littered with poor decisions.
Evans, watching from the West Stand as he served a one-match touchline ban for accumulating three bookings this term, didn't like what he witnessed either.
“I hope I don't see him again,” he said. “Never. Not in the street, not for a meal and certainly not officiating.
“The less I say about him, the less I get myself in trouble. Our mark on his performance will speak volumes.”
The Millers, who dropped one spot in the table to 16th, head to London on Tuesday to take on 20th-placed Leyton Orient.
