Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United expect to hear by the weekend whether they have won the battle for their top attacking target in this month's transfer window, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

The boss isn't revealing the player's identity but his comments suggest it's a young forward with a top Premier League or Scottish Premiership club who would be coming to AESSEAL New York Stadium on loan.

“There's a striker that we're in the mix for,” he told the Advertiser after yesterday’s 2-1 League One home win over Cambridge United.

“His club are playing in Europe this week and I have to respect that he might actually be on the bench for them. We're hopeful of getting him. Five or six other clubs are in for him as well.

English and Scottish teams in European action tonight are Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Celtic.

Evans added: “His manager has told me on the phone this morning that he will make a decision on Friday morning. If that doesn't come off, we have other alternatives.”

The manager made midfielder Louie Sibley his first January signing last week and remains optimistic that he can make a second addition to the club's engine room before the 11pm close of business next Monday.

“There's another midfield player we like,” he said. “We're in the mix with five or six really good clubs in League One for his signature. I've got to travel tomorrow and meet his dad.”

After showing good form – barring the loss at Burton Albion – in the last few weeks, Rotherham head to table-topping Birmingham City this weekend seven points away from the play-off frame and four off the top 10.

They have bid farewell to five players in the window so far and there is a possibility of one more exit as they keep an eye on the budget following last summer's investment in 14 new recruits.

Evans said: “You always have to balance the books, whether that’s someone going out on loan ...

“There's certainly nobody in the main core group at the minute who you would say is going be going out. But there's always phone calls, there's always things.”