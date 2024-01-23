Rotherham United centre-forward Josh Kayode

The Rotherham United striker headed out on loan to Carlisle United in early September but suffered severe shoulder damage in only his second outing for the League One Blues.

After four months on the sidelines, the 23-year-old was pencilled in for a place in the squad for the trip to Cheltenham Town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the match fell victim to the weather and was postponed because of a frozen pitch at Whaddon Road.

His next chance to be involved comes this Saturday when Carlisle are at home to promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers.

Kayode turned down permanent switches to the Blues and also to Barnsley in the last transfer window, with both clubs offering six-figure fees.

Before his temporary departure Championship Rotherham extended his deal at AESSEAL New York Stadium by a year to the end of next season so they can demand money for him if moves on in the summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a trio of Millers old boys have made January new-year switches to third-tier Charlton Athletic.

Centre-half Rarmani Edmunds-Green and midfielder Conor Coventry have gone to the New Valley on permanent deals from Huddersfield Town and West Ham United respectively while centre-forward Freddie Ladapo has made a loan switch from Ipswich Town until May.

Ladapo became Rotherham's record signing when he joined from Plymouth Argyle in 2019 and went on to play a part in two promotions to the Championship.