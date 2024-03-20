g

The Millers did well to tie the Swede, who is rated by many observers as the best number one in the Championship, to a new two-and-a-half-year contract in January 2023 when other sides were keen on his services.

But a strand of the negotiations that was pivotal to their ability to finalise fresh terms during the tenure of previous boss Matt Taylor involved an agreement that the sought-after shot-stopper could go for a certain figure if they slipped down a division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bottom-placed Rotherham are heading for relegation this term and other teams could sign the 25-year-old international at the end of the campaign if they bid the stipulated amount.

Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Advertiser understands that it will still take a seven-figure offer to trigger the clause and end the keeper's time at New York a year early, but the fee will not be as sizeable as the one the Millers could have commanded had they sold him in January.

Johansson has become a huge favourite of Rotherham fans since his arrival in September 2020 following a spell with Leicester and they will offer the keeper, who has made 137 appearances, their best wishes if he departs to further his career.

The player, who is away on duty with Sweden, says he has put his future to the back of his mind for now and has pledged to continue to give his all every time he pulls on a Millers jersey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have absolutely no thoughts about next season,” he told the Advertiser. “My focus is on the games until the end of this one.

"Whatever happens after, happens. My heart and my soul and my brain ... everything is with Rotherham at the moment.”

He was voted the Player of the Year last season and is a virtual certainty to win the same award this term.

Sheffield United are known to be among his admirers and he could attract interest from teams in Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johansson had been approaching the end of his initial three-year deal 14 months ago when he signed an improved contract that took him until the end of the 2025 campaign as long as the Millers remained in the second tier.

He played a vital role in last season's Championship survival but has been unable to help the club retain their status again.