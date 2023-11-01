MANAGER Matt Taylor has admitted that Rotherham United may have to bid farewell in the not-too-distant future to the player he describes as “an absolute superstar”.

Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has followed up his Player-of-the-Season award last term, when he did more than anyone to keep the Millers in the Championship, by continuing his superb form and winning his first cap for Sweden.

Taylor believes the 25-year-old is capable of going right to the top and has earned the chance to showcase his skills on a greater stage.

Rotherham would sell only on their terms and are in a position to demand a large fee if bigger teams make a move for the Swede as they have him under contract until the end of next season.

“We have to be understanding of us as a club at Championship level,” Taylor said. “No-one would deserve it more than him, they really wouldn’t.

“Whatever happens in the future with Viktor, he is playing well with us first and foremost and then we'll see what happens.

“We are in a secure position as a club in terms of his contract. He can't keep on being outstanding at this level for such a long period and no-one else take notice.”

Johansson arrived at AESSEAL New York Stadium as an untested prospect on a free transfer when he left Leicester City in September 2020.

He has proved himself without equal in the second trier and has become a huge favourite with the fans.

Taylor has no problem with him becoming a wanted man, believing any attention the shot-stopper raises the profile of the player and the Millers. “It's always good,” the boss said. “Nothing negative can come out of him getting recognition and interest. He is now an international and his performances have been so, so consistent.

“He is a top goalkeeper at this level and potentially above. That includes the Premier League and all the other leagues all over Europe. I don't mind ‘bigging’ him up because he can keep backing it up. He is an absolute superstar.