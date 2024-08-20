Zak Jules makes his Rotherham United debut against Mansfield Town at AESSEAL New York Stadium tonight. Picture: Richard Parkes

SOMEONE was missing in the dugout as Rotherham United did battle with Mansfield Town in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at AESSEAL New York Stadium tonight.

News of manager Steve Evans' touchline ban had come through earlier in the day and number two Paul Raynor was in charge down at pitchside.

A familiar bespectacled figure watched events unfold in the directors' box in the West Stand where he had chairman Tony Stewart for company.

The Millers were reduced to ten men in the second half when Alex MacDonald was given a straight red card but still emerged victorious against a fellow League One side in the Northern Group H encounter.

A two-goal blast from captain for the evening Jordan Hugill did the damage.

Rotherham required only three minutes to go in front and it was an opener of real quality.

A sweet touch from Mallik Wilks put the ball at the feet of MacDonald whose pass freed Hugill to run in and cleverly dink the ball over Scott Flinders as the goalkeeper came out.

The Millers needed that early breakthrough because they were soon on the back foot against visitors from just down the M1.

The Stags had most of the play for around half an hour and were unlucky not to equalise in the 24th minute when Aaron Lewis smacked a post from around 18 yards.

Soon afterwards, there was more relief for the home side when Cameron Dawson saved from Lee Gregory and Zak Jules Will Evans' follow-up.

This tournament captures no-one's imagination in the group stages and proceedings were being played out in front of a sparse crowd.

All of the South Stand and parts of the North and West ones remained closed, with the away fans being housed in the East section.

Wilks had been a first-half problem for Mansfield with his pace and driving runs and Stephen McLoughlin was lucky to see yellow rather than red for illegally halting the winger as he bore down on goal just before the break.

Evans had said he would make changes and was true to his word, handing a first taste of action to Jules after the summer signing's recovery from illness and injury.

The latest new boy, Wilks, started and Cohen Bramall, Jordan Hugill, Shaun McWilliams, Esapa Osong and Ben Hatton also came into the side.

Mansfield had former Millers loanee Stephen Quinn in their starting 11 and New York old boy Jordan Bowery was on their bench.

Wilks twice let fly just after the restart but both times the ball ended in the empty North Stand seats.

On 54 minutes, following good link-up play between MacDonald and Reece James, Hugill struck again, sending the ball beyond Flinders with an assured shot from just inside the penalty area.

Mansfield came again and it required a sharp stop from Dawson to deny Aaron Lewis before MacDonald was fortunate his handball inside the box went unpunished by the referee.

He was less lucky in the 70th minute when what looked like a genuine and fair challenge on Hiram Boateng saw him sent off.

Dawson had to be lively again to thwart Boateng from 25 yards and, as the clock began to tick down, the same player then gave the keeper a much easier save.

With the home team a player down, the game was suddenly becoming a busy one for the Millers shot-stopper who spectacularly tipped Ben Quinn's header over the bar, saw Ben Quinn’s effort whistle wide and saved again from Boateng.

The ten men saw out seven minutes of added time.

The "Huuu-ggggiiillll" announcement from the stadium's man with the microphone after the second and clinching goal had been a touch excessive.

But it was a good night for the striker and a satisfactory one for Rotherham.

The bespectacled figure in the directors' box will certainly have approved.

Rotherham (4-3-3): Cameron Dawson; Alex MacDonald, Cameron Humphreys, Zak Jules, Cohen Bramall; Shaun McWilliams (Hakeem Odoffin 88), Ben Hatton (Jack Holmes 64), Reece James; Mallik Wilks (Joe Powell 64), Jordan Hugill (Jamie McCart 88), Esapa Osong (Sam Nombe 77). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Mansfield (4-1-3-2): Scott Flinders; Elliott Hewitt (Jordan Bowery 71), George Williams, Stephen McLaughlin (Deji Oshilaja 71), Calum MacDonald; Hiram Boateng; Aaron Lewis, Ben Quinn, Stephen Quinn (Keanu Baccus H-T), Lee Gregory (Lucas Akins H-T), Will Evans (Davis Keillor-Dunn H-T). Subs not used: Owen Mason, Finn Flanagan.

Goals: Hugill 3, 54 (Rotherham).

Referee: Scott Jackson (Lancashire).

Attendance: 2,265 (698).