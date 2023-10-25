Victory and after-match fire drama ... boss Matt Taylor reacts to Rotherham United's win over Coventry City
The Millers registered just their second victory of the season as goals from Lee Peltier and Ollie Rathbone in an inspiring second-half display secured a vital three points and lifted the injury-hit club to 22nd spot.
There was drama at the end as a small fire in the East Stand of AESSEAL New York Stadium led to an evacuation, with fans in the hospitality areas and members of the media forced to gather outside the ground.
Taylor revealed that he and his players were also initially asked to leave but were eventually allowed to stay in the dressing room once the situation was contained.
The boss said: "It was a strange course of events at the end. You know Rotherham United, nothing ever is straightforward!
"It is not an easy thing to get a group of players who have just played out of the dressing room. We were on our way out and were then told to come back in. The truth of the matter is, not many players left. There was a bit of confusion so if this happens again we have to do better."
Taylor urged his men to find time to savour a deserved victory that sends Rotherham into Sunday's derby at Sheffield Wednesday with renewed confidence.
"My main message after the game to the players was that I have stood there hurt and they have listened to me being hurt enough times so we have to make sure we enjoy these moments," he said. "That was a big three points."
Coventry had several chances to take the lead or draw level at 1-0 down but could not find a way past goalkeeper Victor Johansson.
Their boss Mark Robins, a former Millers manager, said: "I can't remember being as disappointed after a defeat for a long time.
"I don't think we have done enough. We were in control in the first half but we were missing ten per cent and were sloppy. We created some decent opportunities. Their keeper has made some good saves.
"This is what happens in Championship football. Unless you can muster more intent and more energy to go and make it happen, you get hurt.
"I think we got what we deserved in the end. We have lost because we have not made the most of our opportunities. We have given them hope and they took their opportunities."