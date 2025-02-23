Rotherham United's Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United gave key man Cameron Humphreys as much time as they could to be declared fit before ruling him out of the derby showdown with Barnsley.

The centre-half, who has been excelling in a defensive midfield role since the turn of the year, phoned in sick last Monday.

Even though he'd not been at the club's training base all week, the Millers were hoping he'd recover in time for yesterday's League One clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“We left a decision until this morning because he plays such a pivotal position for us,” manager Steve Evans said after a 1-0 loss for his side. “His absence limited us severely.

“Cam's at the game today but I've not seen him. The medical staff and doctors have seen him.”

Another man also missed out through illness: midfielder Liam Kelly who is also carrying a minor injury.

The 35-year-old had been sent home on the eve of last weekend's match at Reading after reporting flu-like symptoms at the team hotel.

“Liam came back in on Friday and he’d lost a fair amount of weight from his illness,” Evans said. “He's still got a little problem with his calf as well.”

Striker Jordan Hugill was taken off at half-time against Barnsley while midfield man Louie Sibley was replaced during the second half after requiring.

Evans described the Hugill decision as “tactical” and said of Sibley: “He just rolled his ankle a little bit. We were going to make the change anyway.”

Rotherham were also without long-term casualties Sean Raggett and Alex MacDonald, which saw midfielder Shaun McWilliams named among the substitutes.

Evans had said in the build-up to the contest that the summer signing, who has been sidelined for seven games by a hamstring issue, wouldn't resume full training until Monday.

Centre-forwards Jonson Clarke-Harris and Josh Kayode made sub appearances, having recently recovered from calf and thigh problems respectively.

“We have people on the bench who're not up to speed yet and we're having to force them to get out there,” the boss lamented.