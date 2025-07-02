Rotherham United centre-back Zak Jules. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ZAK Jules has put his injury problems behind and is playing a full part in pre-season for Rotherham United.

The centre-half was sidelined for the last nine games of last season with a hamstring injury and has yet to make an appearance under new manager Matt Hamshaw.

Happily, he has made a full recovery and is set to be in the squad that faces non-league Parkgate FC on Friday as the Millers kick off their summer programme.

“He's training," Hamshaw confirmed. “He needs a good pre-season. He's working really hard and we'll get him back up to speed. I'm looking forward to working with him. He's got something, he's classy on the ball.”

Rotherham United defender Reece James. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rotherham need the 28-year-old to stay fit as he is their only fit senior central defender following the recent departures of Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys and the continued long-term absence of Sean Raggett with a knee issue.

The Millers thought they were about to strengthen in that department when they met Fleetwood Town's asking price for Brendan Wiredu and agreed personal terms with the player, only for third-tier rivals Plymouth Argyle to come in with more money.

Jules played 29 times in his first season with the Millers before damaging his hamstring in a 1-0 League One home triumph over Leyton Orient in early March.

He was back in the team only a fortnight later, for a 3-2 loss at AESSEAL New York Stadium at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers, but suffered a recurrence of the problem and didn't feature again.

Another player who missed the end of last term is also fit and raring to go.

Left-back Reece James racked up 49 outings but sat out the final match - the home win over Peterborough United - so that he could undergo surgery on a hernia

The procedure was a success and the 31-year-old is showing no after-effects, even setting the second-fastest time, behind new boy Kian Spence in the, in the mile challenge at the club''s Roundwood base.

“He's back and doing well,” Hamshaw said.

Rotherham play Parkgate at Roundwood and then fly out to Portugal a day later for a week-long boot camp.

James and Hamshaw were in the Millers team that played and won a cricket match this evening against Wickersley CC at Northfield Lane in aid of the town’s hospice while Jules was among the spectators.