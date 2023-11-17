Register
BREAKING

Update on Rotherham United's Josh Kayode's following his shoulder surgery

STRIKER Josh Kayode has said goodbye to Rotherham United again and resumed his loan spell at Carlisle United.
By Paul Davis
Published 17th Nov 2023, 12:29 GMT
Rotherham United's Josh KayodeRotherham United's Josh Kayode
Rotherham United's Josh Kayode

The 23-year-old left for Brunton Park in the summer but returned to South Yorkshire in early September after damaging his shoulder in his first game for the League Two Cumbrians and requiring surgery.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international last week reached the stage of his rehabilitation where he can travel back to the north west to complete his recovery.

He linked back up with Carlisle on Thursday and is now running again as he steps up his comeback.

Most Popular

The centre-forward’s career has stalled in the last year because of knee and quad operations and now his shoulder issue.

Kayode was a wanted man in the division below during the last transfer window when the number of teams interested in him reached double figures. His contract had entered its final year but he refused permanent moves to Carlisle and Barnsley, both of whom had made six-figure bids.

The Millers extended his deal by 12 months to prevent him being able to leave them for free at the end of this campaign.

Related topics:MillersSouth Yorkshire