​​COHEN Bramall is a fitness concern for Rotherham United as they prepare to return to their Championship survival battle next weekend.

The wing-back limped out of the 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Premier League Fulham on Friday night in the 55th minute because of an injury

The bottom-placed Millers are next in league action at home to Stoke City on Saturday and the 27-year-old flyer will be assessed by the Millers' medical staff in the build-up to the contest.

“He rolled his ankle,” said boss Leam Richardson. “Fingers crossed it's not too bad. Taking him off was more a precaution than anything else.”

Rotherham United's Cohen Bramall leaves the field during the FA Cup tie at Fulham. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Bramall has become a key man for Rotherham this season, playing either at left-back or further forward.

The former Lincoln City man has missed only one match, the September defeat at Millwall after he'd suffered a knee knock in the game five days earlier at Huddersfield.

“We could do without any more injuries,” Richardson said. “We hope he comes through it okay.”

The Millers are still without a number of sidelined first-team contenders but have been boosted by the sooner-than-expected return of defender Lee Peltier who had been out with a hamstring issue.

Speaking on New Year's Day following the 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers, Richardson said the 37-year-old's length of absence would be “weeks rather than days”.

However, the right-back was on the bench at Craven Cottage and replaced Bramall early in the second half.

“His return came quicker than we thought it would,” said the head coach after the Cottagers clash. “He made good progress over the last week. He wants to be involved in the group, he wants to play.