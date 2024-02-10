Register
BREAKING

"Unprofessional" ... Leam Richardson's dig at laughing linesman after Rotherham United loss

FRUSTRATED Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson accused a match official of “unprofessional” behaviour following his side's 3-0 defeat at Leeds United this afternoon.
By Paul Davis
Published 10th Feb 2024, 20:49 GMT
gg
g

Patrick Bamford put the promotion-chasing home side in front in the Championship Yorkshire derby with a goal that should have been disallowed for handball and the Millers chief claimed that afterwards linesman Nick Hopton was laughing and joking with the scorer.

The Leeds striker diverted a cross into the net in the tenth minute by using his elbow and the subsequent loss left the visitors still in bottom spot, 12 points from safety.

Richardson hit out: “I did not really appreciate the linesman who was on this side laughing and joking with Patrick after the game. It was unprofessional.

Most Popular

“That’s not a complaint but a take-away for the officials to get better going forward. There’s a lot at stake and they need to know that.

“It's not an excuse (for the loss). We will move on.”

“Congratulations to Leeds, they are up there for a reason and you can see the quality of player they have.

“We were loose with the ball a couple of times against a good counter-attacking team. You will always suffer when that's the case."

Related topics:Leam RichardsonPatrick BamfordLeeds UnitedMillers