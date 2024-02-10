g

Patrick Bamford put the promotion-chasing home side in front in the Championship Yorkshire derby with a goal that should have been disallowed for handball and the Millers chief claimed that afterwards linesman Nick Hopton was laughing and joking with the scorer.

The Leeds striker diverted a cross into the net in the tenth minute by using his elbow and the subsequent loss left the visitors still in bottom spot, 12 points from safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richardson hit out: “I did not really appreciate the linesman who was on this side laughing and joking with Patrick after the game. It was unprofessional.

“That’s not a complaint but a take-away for the officials to get better going forward. There’s a lot at stake and they need to know that.

“It's not an excuse (for the loss). We will move on.”

“Congratulations to Leeds, they are up there for a reason and you can see the quality of player they have.