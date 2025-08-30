Rotherham United's Denzel Hall was praised by manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United deserved at least a share of the derby-day spoils, reckoned manager Matt Hamshaw after watching his side slip to defeat at the hands of South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers this afternoon.

The 19th-placed Millers fell to a first-half goal in the League One encounter at the Eco-Power Stadium but had passages of play when they were on top against opposition who ended the day in a play-off spot.

Hamshaw felt it was harsh that his men came away empty-handed, saying: "We should definitely have got some points out of that game."

The boss had no issue with the attitude of his newly-assembled young side but spoke of "a lack of quality in certain areas" as they fought in vain for an equaliser.

"I don't think you can question their desire," he said. "I think the lads gave everything. We started off really well. We needed a goal just after half-time because at that stage Doncaster couldn't get out of their half."

The Millers were the better side for the opening 25 minutesof the clash but went behind to Owen Bailey's fifth goal of the season - a header at the back-post from James Maxwell's cross - and were then on the back foot until the interval.

They picked up after the break and Ar'Jany Martha tested goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala with a crisp volley during a period of domination before the home side, who hit the woodwork twice during the contest, threatened to increase their advantage in the closing stages.

Hamshaw has been in the job for five months while counterpart Grant McCann has been at the helm for more than two years and led Rovers out of League Two last term.

"Doncaster have that fluidity that comes with Grant having had his players for longer and there's a bit of bounce from promotion that they're still carrying," the Rotherham boss said. "The goal was a good header but we should pick the man up."

He singled out strikers Martin Sherif and Kion Etete and three more of his men for praise.

"I thought (Marvin) Kaleta did well, Martha did well, (Denzel) Hall did wel and the front two did well," he said. "I can't really fault (individual) performances as such but I can't fault a bit of our game-management and decision-making."

The boyhood Millers supporter described himself as "gutted" by a second derby loss in five days, after Tuesday's 2-1 Carabao Cup exit at Barnsley, because he had been desperate to win the match for the 2,500-plus travelling followers.

"I'm well aware of the disappointment there'll be from our fans but I can assure them that we'll be trying our damned hardest to get it right," he said.

McCann said: "It was a tight game, as these derbies always tend to be. I felt we had the quality to win it. It was a tremendous ball from James and a great run from Owen, which he's making a real habit of.

"I felt Rotherham started better than us and were on top and we struggled to get through the press and over the press. But then we controlled it into half-time.

"The second half was pretty even but one thing this group has is a real intensity and belief to keep the ball out of the net. I was just really pleased to get the win."