Rotherham United boss Steve Evans watches proceedings at Wrexham. Picture: Jim Brailsford

FRUSTRATED manager Steve Evans reflected on the moment when Rotherham United lost their League One encounter against high-flying Wrexham, describing it as “a terrible goal to concede”.

The 14th-placed Millers looked capable of getting a result yesterday against a side pushing for automatic promotion but gifted the home side a 48th-minute winner at the Racecourse Ground.

It was a route-one affair, with Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo booting the ball long and Jay Rodriguez beating Shaun McWilliams in the air.

Hakeem Odoffin then failed to cut out the danger and Sam Smith escaped the attentions of Cameron Humphreys to clip the ball beyond Dillon Phillips into the net.

“Shaun loses a header. That happens," Evans told the Advertiser. “Cameron has to pick their man up. We've got four v two and he runs off Cameron and is through on goal.

“It's poor defending really. It's a terrible goal to concede. Other than that, it was a really assured performance from the boys at the back.”

Rotherham lost 1-0 yet most of the contest's major stats favoured the visitors who deserved to travel home with something to show for their efforts.

Joe Powell has been one of their best performers this season but the midfielder blunted his team's attacking threat in North Wales by suffering a wasteful afternoon with his corners and free-kicks.

Joe Powell up against Rotherham United old boy Ollie Rathbone at Wrexham. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“His deliveries were poor," Evans snapped. “He's been told.”

Wrexham were also fortunate to win in South Yorkshire in October when a Paul Mullin strike straight from the kick-off separated the two teams.

“They got a goal here so they got a lifeline,” Evans said. “They had something to hang on to. They got a lifeline at New York Stadium within 20 seconds as well.”

The boss described Rotherham's two biggest opportunities – a first-half saved header by Mallik Wilks and an off-target stoppage-time one from Jack Holmes – as the best chances of the game.

The Millers welcomed Joe Rafferty back to the squad after illness and the right-back came on as a late substitute.

They hope they can add another player to their numbers by the time next Saturday's home clash with Exeter City comes around.

Midfielder Liam Kelly, who hasn't featured for a month, is due to step up his recovery from a calf problem by re-joining the main group at Roundwood.