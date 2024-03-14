g

The centre-half was one of the Millers' best players early in the Championship campaign but he has been out of action since September after needing surgery on a torn hamstring.

The 29-year-old rejoined full training this week and his first-team return could come as soon as this Saturday in the Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“Hopefully he can be available,” said boss Leam Richardson. “I'm told that, if he ticks a few things off, he can be involved.

"With the balance of the team, we've been without left-footers for some time. To add that to the team doesn't half help.”

The absence of the former Manchester United youngster, who had formed an effective partnership with Cameron Humphreys, has been keenly felt and injury-hit Rotherham have been cut well adrift at the foot of the table during his time on the sidelines.

He is unlikely to start against the Terriers but just seeing him among the substitutes would provide a lift as the Millers seek to end a run of nine straight defeats this weekend in the final game before the international break.

“Everyone knows how low we've been on numbers,” Richardson said. “Any addition is a boost at the minute.”

Captain Sean Morrison, who played despite a calf complaint in the loss at Norwich City last Saturday, is set to take his place in the backline against the Terriers.

He came off in the second half at Carrow Road but that was a planned substitution to protect him and his fitness has improved since then.

“He seems fine,” Richardson said. “He's had a couple of training days. Early on in the week he was still recovering from the injury.”

The news on another centre-back, Grant Hall, is less positive, with the defender, who had been bidding to put a long-standing hip issue behind him, unable to train properly.

Hall, who has yet to make an appearance in 2024, has played only six times in a season in which he has been plagued by injury issues.

“Grant, unfortunately, is still with the physios,” Richardson said.

Right-back Lee Peltier is out with damaged ankle ligaments but Rotherham expect him to play again next month.

“Fingers crossed, it's better than what we thought,” said Richardson of the injury suffered against Sheffield Wednesday on March 2 .