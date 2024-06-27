Two players have only days left to decide on their Rotherham United future
They have relegation clauses in their contracts and could decide their futures lie elsewhere following the club's drop from the Championship to League One last term.
New boss Evans, whose April return to the hot-seat after a successful reign a decade ago, came too late to save the Millers, revealed the situation to the Advertiser this week, although he chose not to name names.
“There are still a couple players who have the option to move on because of the relegation clause and that lasts for the next few days,” he said. “We respect that.”
The end of the month is the cut-off point for decisions to be made.
Rotherham have made ten signings already and are ready to add more reinforcements in their quest to put a torrid year behind them and build a promotion-winning squad.
“Our squad is a jigsaw that is coming together very nicely,” Evans said.
“Every manager I speak to, whether they're in League One, League Two or the Championship, are saying the same thing: that we've signed some really good footballers and we've kept some very good ones for the level at which we're going to be plying our trade.
“We're going to have a discipline in the camp that has arguably been missing for the best part of 15 months.”
Meanwhile, the Millers have been drawn at home to League Two Crewe Alexandra in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The tie will be played in the week following the opening-day trip to Exeter on August 10.
