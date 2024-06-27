Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE countdown is on for two Rotherham United players to decide whether to quit AESSEAL New York Stadium or stay and be part of Steve Evans' second coming.

They have relegation clauses in their contracts and could decide their futures lie elsewhere following the club's drop from the Championship to League One last term.

New boss Evans, whose April return to the hot-seat after a successful reign a decade ago, came too late to save the Millers, revealed the situation to the Advertiser this week, although he chose not to name names.

“There are still a couple players who have the option to move on because of the relegation clause and that lasts for the next few days,” he said. “We respect that.”

The end of the month is the cut-off point for decisions to be made.

Rotherham have made ten signings already and are ready to add more reinforcements in their quest to put a torrid year behind them and build a promotion-winning squad.

“Our squad is a jigsaw that is coming together very nicely,” Evans said.

“Every manager I speak to, whether they're in League One, League Two or the Championship, are saying the same thing: that we've signed some really good footballers and we've kept some very good ones for the level at which we're going to be plying our trade.

“We're going to have a discipline in the camp that has arguably been missing for the best part of 15 months.”