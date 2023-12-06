ROTHERHAM United have held talks this week with Mark Warburton and Leam Richardson as they seek to bring their hunt for a new manager to a close.

The position remains unfilled for now after Nathan Jones turned down the chance at the weekend to step into the hot-seat following the sacking of Matt Taylor on November 13.

The Advertiser understands that Warburton won't be coming to AESSEAL New York Stadium but that Richardson is a contender to take over the battle to stay in the Championship for a second successive year.

It is unclear at this stage if Warburton, who has previously been boss of Brentford, Glasgow Rangers, Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers, has rejected the role or the Millers have decided against offering it to him.

Leam Richardson has been interviewed for the Rotherham United manager's job. Picture: wigantoday.net

His last job was as a first-team assistant coach with Premier League West Ham United whom he left in June.

Richardson led Wigan Athletic to the League One title in 2022 - when Rotherham finished runners-up - and stabilised them in the second tier before a change of ownership cost him his job and led to a financial crisis, a points deduction and relegation at the DW Stadium.

He has been out of work and waiting for the right opportunity for the last 13 months.

Former Derby County and Stoke City manager Gary Rowett, who left Millwall in October, has spoken to the Millers more than once but is believed to have removed himself from the running.

Rotherham are in next-to-bottom spot, seven points adrift of safety, and have been without a permanent boss for more than three weeks after the axe fell on Taylor on November 13.

Number two Wayne Carlisle has been in interim charge since then and is an outsider to remain at the helm, either full-time or on an extended caretaker basis.

The other candidate is Stevenage chief Steve Evans who led the Millers from League Two to the Championship tier in 2013 and 2014 and kept the club in the second tier for a season before departing in 2015.

He has been in the reckoning throughout the search but the support for him among the club's hierarchy isn't unanimous.

Michael Duff and Tony Mowbray have suddenly become available after being fired by Swansea City and Sunderland respectively on Monday and it remains to be seen if Rotherham change tack and make a move for either of them.