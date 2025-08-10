Rotherham United's Sam Nombe goes off injured against Stevenage. Picture: Jim Brailsford

I BLAME Joe Powell for giving us false hope.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not of Rotherham United taking anything from their first away date of the League One season. It had long been plain that the home side were on their way to victory by the time the 71st minute came around.

No, for the little thumbs-up that the midfielder proffered to the Millers' medical team that seemed to signify that main man Sam Nombe was going to be okay to continue playing.

Nombe wasn't going to be okay and the sight of the striker being helped from the turf by the physios and gingerly led off the pitch added an extra layer of misery to a day of concern for the visitors.

Rotherham United's Cameron Dawson dives full stretch but can't prevent the only goal of the game against Stevenage. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The previous week, we'd witnessed the best and the worst of a Rotherham squad in transition as they dominated and then dithered on their way to an opening-day victory over Port Vale.

Here, at the sun-kissed Lamex Stadium on Saturday, we saw mainly the worst of a newly-assembled side that has a long way to go before it comes together.

“Stevenage are a hard-working team, they put balls into the box,” manager Matt Hamshaw said.

“I felt that for the majority of the game we dealt with that. However, in the end they could have won two or three nil with the chances they created, albeit on the counter-attack.

“I didn't think that we looked like we had much goal threat, to be honest.”

No efforts on target for the entire duration of the contest backed up the boss on that one.

The Millers had the majority of possession, but the passion and precision belonged to their adversaries who bossed proceedings from the start.

The opposition had trouble finding the target themselves but a 40th-minute header expertly tucked away by Northern Ireland international frontman Jamie Reid was all they needed to take all three points.

Reid, more than once, Carl Piergianni, Dan Kemp – the kind of midfielder playmaker Rotherham hope Dan Gore will become – and Dan Phillips could have added to the scoreline.

Stevenage, led by that famous son of Rotherham, Alex Revell, are what Hamshaw's men are aspiring to become.

They pressed hard, they scrapped for everything, they were first to loose balls, every player knew his job and, amid all their endeavour, they had some genuine quality here and there.

Millers teams used to be like that at this level not so long ago but work is required to get there again.

Nombe, after his two-goal blast a week earlier, had been quiet, feeding off scraps as his teammates failed to work him into the game. He'd just begun to spark a little when a burst into the box ended with him falling to the floor, checking his hamstring and being unable to continue.

Soon afterwards another centre-forward, loanee Kion Etete, joined him on the sidelines with a dodgy groin only 20 minutes after entering the fray as a substitute.

"There were some positives," said Hamshaw but all he could really come up with was the return after a prolonged injury absence of centre-half Sean Raggett. "I just feel that we've got to be better.

“That didn't look like a ‘Rotherham’ performance. There are times when you lose a game and you come in and think: ‘There's lots to work with there.’ Today wasn't one of those times.

“We need to win second balls, have a bit more aggression, a bit more determination, have more courage on the ball to take people on and get shots off.

“They outfought us and out-battled us. They had a bit more desire. We didn't make good enough decisions on and off the ball. I got into the players at half-time and we saw an improvement.”

Stevenage were in-your-face combative out of possession and go-down-when-touched crafty when they had the ball.

Referee James Durkin fell for it and also ignored an extremely legitimate spot-kick claim after the break when a Millers pass was touched by the hand of a Borough man inside the box.

Reece James was awry with a first-half shot and Powell similarly inaccurate after the break. The ball dribbling wide after a penalty-area scramble in the second period following a Raggett header was the closest they came to a goal.

It was good to see ‘Raggs’ back. He won things in the air but was laboured on the ground and clearing out the rust after six months of inactivity also involved clearing out an opponent.

His lack of sharpness gradually turned a touchline 50:50 with Chem Campbell into a 70:30 but, having made the effort to get there, he continued with his journey and received the yellow card that everyone had known five seconds earlier was coming.

The dearth of scoring opportunities and the failure to match Stevenage for sweat and drive bothered Hamshaw – a three-time third-tier Rotherham promotion-winner as a coach – the most.

“If we are to get where we want to be, the standard has to be set every week,” he said. “I'm used to being at the top end of this division, this club is used to being at the top end. I'm aware of what's needed.”

Revell celebrated in fine style with the home faithful. It wasn't quite Wembley and the corner fag from his Millers days but the result mattered to him and he described fifth-placed Stevenage's first-half display as better than the one that had toppled Wrexham last term.

Meanwhile, Rotherham slipped from ninth to 15th in the early standings.

Talking to the media straight after to the match, Hamshaw said that he'd be keeping everything crossed that Nombe's injury would turn out to be not serious.

A defeat, a non-performance, two strikers limping off and the top scorer and star turn reduced to being a spectator.

As afternoons go, this one got the thumbs-down.

Stevenage (4-3-3): Filip Marschall; Luther James-Wildin, Carl Piergianni, Charlie Goode, Dan Butler; Jordan Houghton, Dan Kemp (Jasper Pattenden 90+2), Harvey White (Dan Phillips 84); Jordan Roberts, Jamie Reid, Chem Campbell (Phoenix Patterson 68). Subs not used: Taye Ashby-Hammond, Dan Sweeney, Lewis Freestone, Mathaeus Roberts.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Lenny Agbaire; Liam Kelly (Dru Yearwood 63); Denzel Hall, Dan Gore (Ar'Jany Martha 63), Joe Powell, Reece James; Sam Nombe (Shaun McWilliams 71), Jordan Hugill (Kion Etete 63, Ciaran McGuckin 83). Subs not used: Ted Cann, Jack Holmes.

Goals: Reid 40 (Stevenage)

Referee: James Durkin (Dorset)

Attendance: 3,470 (500-plus)