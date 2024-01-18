Two jobs for Rob Scott as he becomes Rotherham United director of football
The Millers have created the new position as part of a restructuring process sparked by the sacking of manager Matt Taylor in November.
Former player Scott is taking charge of off-field operations while also continuing as head of recruitment, a job that he has performed for the last five years.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taylor's successor, Leam Richardson, was given the title of head coach rather than manager when he was appointed last month and will focus solely on team affairs.
He and 50-year-old Scott, who made more than 200 appearances as a defender for the Millers between 1998 and 2005, will work closely together.
The club, in bottom spot in the Championship and with 19 games left in which to try to secure their second-tier survival, say they took the opportunity to review how they work during their month-long search to find a suitable replacement for Taylor.
The DoF appointment is a result of that and is the major move in the revamp at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scott impressed chairman Tony Stewart with the part he played in drawing up a list of candidates and helping to identify the replacement for Paul Warne following Warne's departure from the hot-seat in September 2022.
He then performed similar duties between Taylor's exit and Richardson's arrival.
He will report to chairman Stewart and the board.
A Millers statement said: “Extensive conversations have taken place at board level since the club parted ways with former manager Matt Taylor, with it being wholeheartedly-concluded that a new model on the football side was necessary to ensure the club’s continued progression.”