The former number 9 in the West Stand would have buried that one in his heyday.

Sam Nombe heads in his and Rotherham United's second goal against Port Vale. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United's manager sidled on to the turf after a crazy, breathless opening-day encounter and almost apologised to his latest signing.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers had been dynamic and dominant in the first half, sweeping two goals in front as Kion Etete watched on from the bench at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Then they were skittish and scattergun after the break and were hanging on desperately hanging on to slender advantage when the new boy from Cardiff City came on for a late cameo against newly-promoted Port Vale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Matt Hamshaw was grinning when he said: "I spoke to him when I went on the pitch at the end and told him: 'Look. we'll be better than that!'"

Goal joy for Rotherham United's Sam Nombe against Port Vale. Picture: Jim Brailsford

It was a smile of relief. Three points were in the bag but his side had come close to giving two of them away in the first League One encounter of 25/26.

In a clash that was a classic case of a game of two halves, he'd seen the best and worst of a new, young side that is still in the very early stages of coming together.

“We're going to have a lot of that this season, where we're on top a lot and then we have to handle coming under the cosh,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building up a lead hadn't been a problem, protecting it had as front-foot flair gave way to back-foot lack of ambition.

“I want the players to get into the mindset that we have to take forward steps even when we're under pressure,” Hamshaw said. “I thought we showed a little bit of our naivety, a little bit of our youthfulness.”

With three summer arrivals in Saturday's starting 11 and six more among the substitutes, Rotherham were already taking control by the time the ninth minute came around and the seasonal August weather gave way to something far, far warmer.

Club legend Ronnie Moore was in the crowd and the reception he received three days after going public with his cancer diagnosis was a special moment for a special man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suitably stirred, the Millers were soon ahead. There will be no better cross all season than the one Joe Rafferty delivered from the right and Sam Nombe gave it the emphatic, clean, first-time finish it deserved.

The striker was on hand again just before the half-hour mark – right place, right time to nod the ball into the roof of the net after Denzel Hall's initial back-post header direct from Joe Powell's corner had been parried by Marko Marosi.

“Whoever designed that has got half an idea how to do set-pieces,” said Hamshaw with a knowing wink. “We'd seen a little bit of something we could work on and it came off.”

Within two minutes, Jaheim Headley brandished a straight leg at Rotherham's two-goal hitman and found the referee brandishing a straight red in return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece James was neat and clever in equal measure as he sent Dan Gore scampering down the left flank and the Manchester United loanee's subsequent cross-field pass had Premier League weight and accuracy attached to it.

It opened up the net for Jordan Hugill and New York sighed as the number 9 Jordan Hugill took an age to get his shot away, by which time Vale cover had long been in place.

The former number 9 in the West Stand would have buried that one in his heyday.

In the second half, against ten men and with the match already won, the Millers didn't know whether to stick or twist. They ended up doing neither as Vale, to their credit, made three substitutions and looked a different proposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home team had been consistently pegged back and had needed Cameron Dawson to deny dangerman Lorent Tolaj by the time Mitch Clark's low 60th-minute cross picked out Connor Hall who picked his spot at the far post.

Hamshaw was in his technical urging poise but got only panic in the 77th minute when Zak Jules, already on a needless yellow card for time-wasting, was played into trouble by Josh Benson's errant pass and made an illegal grab to halt the advancing Tolaj.

So, ten v ten.

Vale came, the Millers held out, Vale came again, the Millers held out. Seven minutes of stoppage time turned into nine and felt like forever.

“I felt that our first-half performance was really good,” Hamshaw said. “We probably didn't end up with enough goals from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first goal comes from ‘Raffer’ stepping in, which we've worked on all week. And then the second goal is a well-worked set-piece.

“Second half, we stood up to a lot of balls coming into the box really well. If I'm going to be brutally honest, I thought a second goal was coming for them towards the end. A lot of our game-management stuff wasn't amazing.”

He was right when he added: “Look, there's loads and loads to improve upon. But the main thing is, we've got three points.” The centenary-year campaign is up and running.

Etete, in truth, had added little to the see-out-the-match effort in those strained, stressful closing stages during which Vale smacked a post through Tolaj's last-gasp effort from a tight angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loan centre-forward had driven up from South Wales on the eve of the contest and needs a period of adjustment and to work on his fitness.

“He could be a good addition,” Hamshaw said. “He's rusty, he hasn't had many minutes at Cardiff. He's a player we're looking forward to working with.”

More to come from the 23-year-old, then. More to come from a team under development, too.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Lenny Agbaire, Zak Jules; Liam Kelly (Dru Yearwood 68); Denzel Hall (Marvin Kaleta 68), Dan Gore (Josh Benson 68), Joe Powell, Reece James; Sam Nombe (Ar'Jany Martha 80), Jordan Hugill (Kion Etete 80). Subs not used: Ted Cann, Shaun McWilliams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Port Vale (3-4-3): Marko Marosi; Jesse Debrah, Cameron Humphreys, Connor Hall; Mitch Clark (Ben Heneghan 90+5), George Byers, Jordan Shipley (Funso Ojo H-T), Jaheim Headley; Lorent Tolaj, Jayden Stockley (Ronan Curtis H-T), Ben Waine (Ryan Croasdale H-T). Subs not used: Arron Davies, Rico Richards, Kyle John.

Goals: Nombe 13, 29 (Rotherham); Hall 60 (Port Vale)

Referee: Jacob Miles (Sussex)

Attendance: 9,883 (2,052)