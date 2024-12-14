Jonson Clarke-Harris in first-half action for Rotherham United against Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

CHRISTMAS came early for Andre Green as the comeback kid completed a remarkable return from a 14th-month injury ordeal at the expense of Northampton Town this afternoon.

In the final fixture at AESSEAL New York Stadium before the festive period, the 26-year-old scored and provided an assist as the Millers continued their recent revival to move up three places to 17th spot in League One.

He was making his first league start since requiring surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon in October 2023 but showed no signs of rust in a man-of-the-match display.

After setting up a goal for Jonson Clarke-Harris in the first half, he struck himself early in the second and raced towards the West Stand to celebrate in front of his watching family.

Rotherham were well worth their margin of victory and, after a troubled start to their campaign, have now won their last three matches.

Only two minutes and seven seconds were on the clock when they took the lead.

Sam Nombe sent in a lovely ball from the left and Clarke-Harris scored his sixth goal of the campaign with an equally lovely cushioned header that was all about placement rather than power.

On a mild winter afternoon, Steve Evans' men controlled the opening exchanges and Mallik Wilks drove forward 40 yards with the ball at his feet only to shoot too close to Cobblers goalkeeper Nik Tzanev.

In the 21st minute, the same combination of Nombe and Clarke-Harris almost produced a second goal for the Millers.

The former's delivery matched the quality of his earlier cross but this time the latter's header was kept out by Tzanev's goalline save.

In the home net, Dillon Phillips wasn't called into action until the 33rd minute when he was equal to Jon Guthrie's header from a free-kick.

Goal number seven wasn't long in coming for Clarke-Harris and, seconds after Northampton's set-piece effort, he confidently turned in Green's low pinpoint feed at the South Stand end.

Rotherham were playing some of their most fluent football of the season and deserved their two-goal advantage.

They maintained it with the help of Phillips who thwarted Cameron McGeehan as the midfielder was looking to make the most of a slip by Zak Jules.

Green trooped off at the break almost as happy as Clarke-Harris, having marked his first league start since his 14-month injury absence with a sharp display and a quality assist.

Once again, there was no place in the squad for defenders Cameron Humphreys and Cohen Bramall and the out-of-favour defenders may be heading for the exit door in next month's transfer window.

Rotherham old boy Tom Eaves, who left New York in the summer, was on the bench for Northampton and received a warm reception from Millers fans when he warmed up on the touchline during the first half.

Green had decided a mere assist wasn't enough and soon after the interval the attacker bagged his first-ever goal in Millers colours.

He was in the perfect place to pounce from close range in the 49th minute after Clarke-Harris's header from Joe Powell's corner had caused trouble in the Northampton defence.

Powell, having already gone close earlier in the second period, smacked the bar from distance as the Millers remained on top until the final whistle.

Hakeem Odoffin could have added to the scoreline in stoppage time but headed over the bar.

Meanwhile, Green had departed to a standing ovation in the 71st minute, his face wreathed in smiles as he left the pitch.

A goal, an assist and his team showing signs of stirring.

Happy Christmas, Andre.

Rotherham (4-2-1-3): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James (Jamie McCart 90+5); Christ Tiehi (Liam Kelly H-T), Joe Powell (Alex MacDonald 90+3); Andre Green (Shaun McWilliams 71); Mallik Wilks, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe (Joe Hungbo 90+3). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Jordan Hugill.

Northampton (4-1-3-2): Nik Tzanev; Akin Odimayo, Aaron McGowan (TJ Eyoma H-T), Jon Guthrie, Nesta Guinness-Walker; Sammy Chouchane (Tom Eaves H-T); Will Hondermarck (Ben Fox 69), Cameron McGeehan, Mitch Pinnock (Liam McCarron 69); Tyler Roberts, Sam Hoskins (Martyn Waghorn 69). Subs not used: James Dadge, Jordan Willis.

Goals: Clarke-Harris 3, 34, Green 49 (Rotherham)

Referee: Elliot Bell (Merseyside)

Attendance: 8,745 (659)