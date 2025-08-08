Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM United are focusing their hunt for a new centre-half on two players with Championship clubs as they seek to complete their squad for the new season.

The League One Millers, whose backline options were diminished by the summer departures of Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys, have made an extra central defender a priority target.

Manager Matt Hamshaw is keen to bring in someone who has EFL experience but is still at a young age.

Both of the men Rotherham are looking at fit that bill, and if either of them were to arrive at AESSEAL New York Stadium it would be on a loan deal.

“We've got our eye on a couple,” Hamshaw told the Advertiser. “By experience, I mean that they've played games, I don't mean that they're 30-odd years of age.”

The Millers added Cardiff City frontman Kion Etete to their numbers last week when the 23-year-old agreed a season-long loan and could try to strengthen further at the top end of the pitch before the September 1 close of the transfer window.

“I spoke to a centre-forward on Tuesday,” Hamshaw said. That player is believed to be a young prospect with a Premier League side and, again, any move would be a loan.

“I never stop looking,” the boss added. “When you stop looking to make your team better, you've retired.

"Plates are always turning. At this minute, there is nothing that is close. However, we have a lot of irons in the fire. This window has been difficult because the Premier League and Championship starting later has delayed things.

“However, I think that in the next two or three weeks things are really going to hot up and some good players will become available.”

Hamshaw, who has made ten signings, is working on a smaller budget than the one enjoyed last year by his predecessor, Steve Evans, and may need to let some of his existing players leave to free up wages if he is to bring in more new faces.

However, with the Millers having only just just reached the stage where they can hold 11-v-11 training games, no departures are imminent.