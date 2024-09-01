Rotherham United boss Steve Evans celebrates after yesterday's win over Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans says Rotherham United were ready to pay deadline-day fees for two players as they sought to add to their squad in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The boss had said on the morning of Friday's last day of trading that the club had two targets in mind but would be making one signing at most. However, after yesterday's 2-1 League One home win over high-flying Huddersfield Town he said that two potential deals had been on the table as the clock ticked down.

They both fell through because of wage demands, he revealed.

Evans says he was given the green light for two new faces after meetings with chairman Tony Stewart, chief operating officer Paul Douglas and director of football recruitment Rob Scott.

“We’d have paid a fee for two separate players,” he told the Advertiser. “With the personal terms that were getting asked of us, that Rob was bringing back to me late Friday afternoon, I personally rang the chairman who said: ‘Do you want my support on this?’ I said: ‘No.’”

The manager says he turned down the chance to make signings number 15 and 16 since his April appointment because he wanted to maintain the financial parity amongst his squad.

“We have a dressing room which is very much on an even keel and not where it was last year with ups and downs in terms of earning power,” he said.

“You know Tony, he was keen to do it. I was the one who pulled out and I apologise to the fans if they think we should have done some bits.

“I have to take the whole team into consideration and believe in the troops we have got.”

In the end, the 11pm cut-off point came and went with Rotherham doing no late business.

Rotherham paid fees for none of their 14 new boys, who were all free agents or joined on loan, but are believed to be paying more in salaries than they have ever done before in the third tier.

Yesterday's deserved victory over a Huddersfield side that had arrived at AESSEAL New York Stadium in second spot has increased the optimism that the Millers can challenge for promotion this term.

They had gone three games without a win despite having more goal attempts than any other club in the division.

Evans is happy with his squad and knows it will become stronger as injured men return and others sharpen up their match fitness.

“We've been with Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty, two massive players,” he said. “We have got players who are quickly catching up with fitness like Mallik Wilks, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Christ Tiehi.

“When we have that full squad available, we’ll be good to go.”