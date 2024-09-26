Rotherham United striker Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

RECORD signing Sam Nombe is heading to Shrewsbury Town this weekend on a double mission for Rotherham United.

The striker is seeking to bag his first League One goal of the campaign and help fire the Millers to their first away triumph in nearly two years.

Nombe, who cost the club a seven-figure fee, in the summer of 2023, has been one of the club's best performers but has drawn a blank in seven third-tier matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's about that first one,” the former Exeter City hot-shot told the Advertiser. “Getting that out of the way starts to build your confidence.

Rotherham United striker Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I take responsibility for the chances I don't score from. I believe it will come. You just have to carry on doing the right things.”

The 25-year-old, who scored three times last season when Rotherham were in the Championship, has had a number of opportunities to to get off the mark this term.

He would love to open his account on Saturday as the Millers bid to win on their travels for the first time since a 1-0 triumph against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane way back in November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's a winless record that will stand at 43 matches and 690 days by the time Steve Evans' men kick off against the Shrews.

“We have to do something about that,” Nombe said. "We've got to challenge each other, keep pushing each other and demanding more."

Rotherham will see the clash as a golden chance to end their barren spell on the road as Shrewsbury are at the foot of the table and have lost five of their six games in league combat so far.

As much he craves a goal, Nombe – who hit the target 17 times at this level for Exeter in 2022/23 – would much prefer three points for his team than a strike for himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I care more about winning,” he said. “When you score but don't win, it doesn't feel the same.”

Nombe isn't the only player to spurn scoring opportunities for the Millers and they find themselves in a lowly 21st position despite boasting some of the division's best stats for goal attempts and balls into the opposition penalty area.

Seven games have brought just a solitary victory yet only big-spending Birmingham City, victors at AESSEAL New York Stadium last Saturday, have been superior to them.

The centre-forward is confident he and his teammates will start to climb the table and justify their tag as one of the teams capable of going up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's still early doors,” he said. “It's just about finding a formula for ourselves and building that momentum. Once you have a run of two or three victories, you start to have that winning feeling and it carries on going.

“We have to start building on the performances we have had. After previous games, we've definitely felt hard done by when we haven't won.”