Angry Rotherham United fans after the derby defeat at Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

CHAIRMAN Tony Stewart spent much of the match shaking his head at what he was watching.

Fans were rather more aggressive in their reaction as the Remembrance Day derby became a new low point in Rotherham United's troubled League One campaign.

A minute's silence had preceded the Friday-night kick-off against South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, now a minute of mayhem came after the final whistle as manager Steve Evans and his team trooped past the fuming travelling supporters.

There was no hiding place for the boss and his team as the tunnel at Oakwell runs right alongside that big away end. A band of the angriest followers from the 3,000-plus travelling contingent had gathered in wait and what came next wasn't pretty.

Evans stood up to the weight of abuse better than his players had stood up the challenge of performing live in front of the Sky Sports TV cameras.

“Listen, I am one of those people who is never going to disrespect fans because I love this club until the day I leave this earth,” he said.

Rotherham had arrived in 14th spot to take on eighth-placed opposition. Against them was a record of more than 50 years without a win on Barnsley turf. For them was a Tykes run of only one league victory on their own patch since February.

For a short while, everything was good. Not for 20 minutes, as Evans claimed, but certainly for around ten. The Millers had plenty of the ball in the early stages and plenty of times put it into dangerous areas.

Rotherham United supporters in the away end at Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Then things went awry.

“I've said it in the dressing room, it's one or two players suddenly wanting to change how we'd set up as a team,” the manager said. “They started to do things differently.

“It was a really commanding performance from those two and then suddenly we're trying to take people on at the edge of our box and giving the ball away.

“It wasn't about complacency, it wasn't about them thinking it was easy, they just thought they could have an extra touch. When we have a strategy, players can't take it upon themselves as individuals to go and change the game.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans watches proceedings against Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“You don't have to give the home supporters a reason to get on their feet when their team have been outplayed.

“Then Barnsley get a corner – which comes from sloppy play with us giving the ball – and if we're going to concede from corners as easily as that, we're going to have a problem all season.”

It was too easy. Jordan Hugill allowed Jon Russell to literally get the jump on him and, following Cameron Dawson's save from the header, the Barnsley man followed up and made no mistake at the second time of asking.

This was the 32nd minute and the home team had already taken a degree of control that, save from a brief Millers flurry in the second half, they maintained for the rest of the game.

The Tykes hit the woodwork, they had two efforts ruled out by offside calls, they scored a deserved clincher in the 86th minute when Stephen Humphrys ripped one into the far corner, they had things their own way.

On an evening of a lone bugler, of lowered flags, of honouring fallen war heroes, some Millers went missing in action.

Stewart was sitting in the directors' box which is located directly in front of the media area. He was a restless spectator: more head shaking, an agitated wave of an arm.

He shuffled seats in the second half and was engaged in earnest conversation with chief operating officer Paul Douglas and head of football recruitment Rob Scott.

Dawson had scrambled to save from Jon Watters before the opening goal and after it, as the break approached, he kept out Davis Keillor-Dunn's header.

Ciaran McGuckin, making his first-ever league start, was sacrificed at the interval for Joe Hungbo as Rotherham tried in vain to wrest the initiative.

“We got the opportunity at half-time to try to change it – bring a little bit of pace, flair and width on to the pitch,” Evans said. “We tried that again 15 minutes later with Jack Holmes coming on.

“Then we had 15 minutes when we were really good. It went really quiet here. We had them hemmed in. We miss a huge chance. I don't think the goalkeeper knows anything about it. We should score.

“Then it's a defensive mistake from us and a really good finish for the second goal. From then on, we're chasing shadows.”

The 'huge chance' was a 71st-minute opportunity for Holmes who didn't quite get enough power on a bouncing cross from Reece James, allowing Ben Killip to make an instinctive save.

Rotherham were relieved to see Corey O'Keeffe's effort from a corner come back off the bar and were indebted to a sharp Dawson stop on a

Ben Phillips shot before Humphrys took advantage of the space afforded him when Sean Raggett shaped to go for a clearing header and fatefully changed his mind.

Even Evans admitted Barnsley deserved to win.

“Our quality from set-plays was poor,” he said. “Normally, the one or two lads who do that for us are very good, but tonight they were poor. That doesn't create any momentum for you.

“If you look at Barnsley's set-plays, they were putting the ball on the money for guys to go and physically have a challenge. We weren't getting the opportunity for players like Sean Raggett and Zak Jules to go and have a challenge.”

As he was standing pitchside under the Oakwell floodlights for his after-match debrief it was still rankling with him that a couple of his charges had gone rogue on him early on.

“For 20 minutes, the strategy was excellent,” he said. “Putting the ball up the sides for Ciaran McGuckin and Sam Nombe to go and get on it and using Jordan Hugill as a battering ram was hurting Barnsley.

“But one or two other players decided that they'd change the strategy and play a little bit more because we were so comfortable. We weren't missing loads of chances, but we did have a lot of pressure.”

The chairman left early, sparing himself the scenes at the mouth of the tunnel.

“You're not fit to wear the shirt,” came the chant.

Evans applauded fans, kept his head and eyes down but didn't escape his share of abuse.

Even allowing for injuries, Rotherham shouldn't be so short on confidence, so lacking in direction. They shouldn't look this poor, be this poor.

Six of their players on the pitch at the final whistle had League One promotions on their CVs.

Everyone – not just the chairman – will be shaking their heads at that one.

Rotherham (4-3-3): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Zak Jules, Reece James; Hakeem Odoffin, Liam Kelly, Joe Powell (Christ Tiehi 52); Sam Nombe, Jordan Hugill (Jack Holmes 61), Ciaran McGuckin (Joe Hungbo H-T). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Cameron Humphreys, Cohen Bramall, Alex MacDonald.

Barnsley (3-5-2): Ben Killip; Mael de Gevigney, Marc Roberts, Josh Earl; Corey O'Keeffe, Adam Phillips, Jon Russell, Luca Connell (Matthew Craig 90+1), Georgie Gent; Max Watters (Stephen Humphrys 74), Davis Keillor-Dunn. Subs not used: Jackson Smith, Donovan Pines, Fabio Jalo, Kyran Lofthouse, Kelechi Nwakali.

Goals: Russell 32, Humphrys 86 (Barnsley).

Referee: Thomas Kirk (Yorkshire).

Attendance: 14,731 (3,077).