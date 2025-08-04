Rotherham United attacker Ciaran McGuckin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

YOUNG striker Ciaran McGuckin is closing in on a Rotherham United return and has an outside chance of making the squad for Saturday's League One trip to Stevenage.

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland youth international has been sidelined since the Millers' pre-season boot camp in Portugal after rolling his ankle and requiring a protective boot.

He has made good progress and, if all goes well, will play a total part with the first-team group for the first time since early July.

“Gucks is not far off,” manager Matt Hamshaw told the Advertiser. “He’s started ball work. I'm hoping that he is back in the fray this week.

“We'll see about him for the Stevenage game. We'd like to think he could be involved but it will depend on how he does once he's back in full-contact training.”

Another centre-forward prospect, Josh Ayres, is also due to put an injury behind and resume full workouts. He has been in the treatment room because of a quad issue.

The 19-year-old went out on two loans last season, to Sheffield FC and Emley, and a third spell away from AESSEAL New York Stadium may be in the offing as he seeks to build up his senior game time.

Rotherham, who opened their 2025/26 campaign with a 2-1 home win over Port Vale last Saturday, have made ten signings so far this summer and are hoping to make a centre-half their 11th.

They are low on numbers in their backline because of the departures of Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys and the long injury absence of Sean Raggett while Zak Jules made matters worse by being sent off against the Valiants and picking up a one-match suspension.

Raggett, whose first year at New York was marred by a knee complaint, hasn't played since February but could be about to hand his manager a boost.

He is due back in full training any day now after spending more than a month building up his fitness in solo sessions.

The Millers won't rush him but will be delighted when they can add him to their selection options again.