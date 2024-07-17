Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are to give trials to experienced EFL players as they step up their pre-season programme with two friendlies in less than 24 hours this weekend.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Evans' men head to Southern League Premier Central Division Stamford on Friday night and then travel the following day to Spalding United who play at the same level.

The Millers have already made 11 summer signings and will add more new faces to their squad in a bid to make an immediate return to the Championship next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're going to have one or two trialists come into the club,” Evans told the Advertiser. “When I say ‘trialists’, they'll be lads who are established in the EFL, lads with 70/80 games at League One level.”

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The boss, who has just spent a week with his squad on a boot camp north of the border, will consider offering them deals if they do enough to impress

“We'll have them with an open mind,” he said. “There's no point in us just bringing in bodies for the sake of it.”

The trialist who featured in the friendly win over Cove Rangers in Scotland make also make an appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham plan to split their numbers over the two matches and will include young pros and some players from their under-18 set-up.

Evans is particularly looking forward to Friday's clash. The 61-year-old lives in Stamford and it's where he took his first steps in management in 1994.

“I never forget that I started there,” he said. “I've taken virtually every club I've ever managed there for friendlies.

“There are some beautiful, beautiful people there who were there back in my day. The first chairman who employed me, Arthur Twiddy, his son is still on the board. The club secretary is there. They're just really nice people. I love games like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then we go just up the road to play Spalding. Their owner is a really good friend of mine. They've just got promoted. Both games should be good for us.”

The Millers are quickly on the road again after their busy weekend, making the short trip down the M1 to take on National League North Alfreton Town on Tuesday night.