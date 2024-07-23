Alex MacDonald in action for Rotherham United at Alfreton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

FIVE days after starring against Rotherham United, Jack Holmes found himself playing for them.

The winger turned in a man-of-the-match performance for Stamford and scored for the non-league side as the Millers were given a tough test at the Zeeco Stadium last Friday.

So impressed was manager Steve Evans that Holmes was wearing the blue change strip when Rotherham continued their pre-season programme at Alfreton Town this evening.

The trialist's bow legs and streaked hair caught the eye. So, too, did the quality of his first touch, his turn of pace, his directness and his all-round energy.

The boy can play. Whether the Millers think he can play well enough to warrant another outing remains to be seen.

The visitors were on top in the early stages against National League North opposition, and Jordan Hugill was denied a penalty after taking an industrial shove in the back, but it was the home team who came closest to opening the scoring.

Jack Fewster's bouncing volley beat Cameron Dawson but not the woodwork as it rattled the crossbar.

Holmes was one of two trialists in the starting 11 and the second of them gave the Millers the lead just after the half-hour mark.

A bit of detective work identified him as Tobias Liversedge, once of Lincoln City and now of Stamford, and the mid-air finish from an attacker on the skinny side was as clever as it was deft.

Like most non-league clubs, Alfreton offer a friendly welcome and free caramalised plum cake was being handed out at the Impact Arena before kick-off.

Rotherham fans were out in good number, taking advantage of the first away game of the summer within easy travelling distance.

The Millers made a raft of changes at the interval and Joe Powell was soon trying his luck with a free-kick from just outside the area that lacked the power to trouble goalkeeper George Willis.

A second goal wasn't long in coming, with Hakeem Odoffin's header finding the far corner on 48 minutes, and shortly afterwards the lead was further extended as Powell turned the ball home following a Josh Kayode shot that had been parried by Willis.

A third trialist, Harry Kite, had entered proceedings for the second half and it required a sharp save to prevent his powerful effort adding to the two goals he'd scored against Stamford.

The stop to deny Sam Nombe was even better.

Evans' men controlled the contest to the final whistle to take their pre-season record to four wins and a draw in five fixtures.

Holmes, meanwhile, wandered down the touchline during the second period with a handful of food as he refuelled after his efforts.

He'd left the action at half-time - pre-arranged, as Rotherham sought to get game-time into as many players as possible.

The Millers could be pleased with their evening.

The 22-year-old could be very pleased with his contribution. As tasty as the plum cake.

Rotherham (first half, 4-4-1-1): Cameron Dawson; Alex MacDonald, Sean Raggett, Cameron Humphreys, Reece James; Jack Holmes (trialist), Liam Kelly, Christ Tiehi, Joseph Hungbo; Tobias Liversedge (trialist, Jordan Hugill.

Rotherham (second half, 4-3-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett (Jake Hull 67), Zak Jules, Cohen Bramall; Ollie Rathbone, Hakeem Odoffin, Joe Powell; Harry Kite (trialist); Josh Kayode, Sam Nombe.

Goals: Trialist 31, Odoffin 48, Powell 54 (Rotherham).