Rotherham United chief operating officer Paul Douglas.

​CHIEF operating officer Paul Douglas has responded to criticism from fans that Rotherham United haven't spent money on transfer fees since the return of Steve Evans to the hot-seat.

The Millers are operating on their biggest-ever playing budget at League One level but all of the 17 players brought to the club by Evans in the two windows since his April arrival have been free agents or loanees.

Douglas says chairman Tony Stewart is happy to pay fees if that is considered to be the right thing to do by the manager and director of football recruitment Rob Scott.

“We operate a system here that combines the manager and recruitment chief identifying players before we sign them," the COO said. “Tony has never been averse to signing players for a fee if that's the advice he's been given.

“When Rob and Steve – or any manager previous to Steve – have wanted to sign a player, a fee has not been the critical factor.

“The critical factor has been, will they come into the club and be an asset and improve us as a club? I don't think that's an unreasonable approach.”

Rotherham have failed to force their way into the promotion reckoning this season and have never been in the top half of the table.

That has added to the frustration of supporters who question why income generated by the sales of Viktor Johansson, Peter Kioso and Ollie Rathbone last summer and Christ Tiehi, Jamie McCart and Cohen Bramall in January hasn't led to any fees being paid for new arrivals.

There has been heavy investment in players salaries this term and the wage bill is substantially more than in any past third-tier campaign.

Football-finance experts like Kieran Maguire of the ‘Price of Football’ podcast consistently hold up Rotherham as a model for how clubs of their size should conduct their business.

Despite prudent running, Rotherham are still reliant on Stewart as a benefactor, Douglas revealed.

He said: “Tony and the board at Rotherham, in every year he has been chairman, have consistently spent more money than the club was able to generate.

“Where that money has come from is as clear as day: it's come from Tony. His enthusiasm and motivation for the club, from my experience working with him, has not diminished since day one.”

The Millers last paid fees for players in 2023, during the Championship managerial tenure of Matt Taylor, when they twice broke their transfer record in landing Christ Tiehi and Sam Nombe.

The recent window was a quiet one of three loan arrivals after the expense of bringing in 14 new faces last summer hadn't sparked a challenge for a fifth successive League One promotion.

“We all hoped, nobody more than Tony, that this season we would be competitive again,” Douglas said.

“For us to have been promoted so often is a pretty phenomenal effort by the club considering that we're never the biggest in the division, whether you measure us by our financial turnover or our fan base.”