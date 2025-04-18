Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw watches proceedings against Mansfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw rued the lack of players at his disposal as he reflected on how Rotherham United let victory slip from their grasp in his first match since being appointed permanent manager.

Two stunning goals from Mallik Wilks and one from Sam Nombe put the Millers in the driving seat at home to Mansfield Town at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

But injuries and illness in the camp meant that his options off the bench were severely limited and the visitors hit back from 3-1 down late on to force a 3-3 draw in the Sky TV encounter.

The Stags' substitutions rescued the League One contest for them, with their game-saving goals coming from Aden Flint and Rotherham old boy Jordan Bowery who had both been brought on in the second half.

“Our squad depth isn't amazing,” Hamshaw said. “We've gone We've gone 3-1 up and it's disappointing we haven't held on to the lead.

“Mansfield just kept putting big player after big player on. There's no right or wrong about that. I might do that at some point. They got crosses into the box. “Good opportunities were there for us and we didn't take them, then I just felt that we got a bit deeper.

“We had a good crowd here and it would have been nice for them to go home with us having taken three points. I thought we were the better team until the last 12/13 minutes.”

The Millers were without six senior men through injury while Liam Kelly was missing after a recurrence of a sickness bug and Jordan Hugill was absent because of a personal issue.

In addition, the home side lost goalkeeper Cameron Dawson to a leg wound after the break.

After falling behind to a George Maris header, the Millers played their best football of the season to take control of the game before the visitors fought back.

“I was disappointed with the start, then we did the things I've been looking for us to do,” Hamshaw said. “We had more bravery on the ball, which I was pleased with.”

The boss cast doubt on the validity of Mansfield's second goal, saying it should have been ruled out by referee David Rock.

“It was a televised game so our fans will be able to watch back the decision and I'm sure they'll be disappointed with it,” Hamshaw said. “I've seen it back and it looks offside to me. I think Alfie Kilgour is about half a yard off.”

The result kept Rotherham in 13th spot and left Mansfield in 18th place, five points above the relegation zone with four games still to play.

Town manager Nigel Clough said: “We needed the point with the position we are in. It’s another game ticked off. We have got three out of four matches at home so we need to win one of those.

“It was an unbelievable game today, one I think we should win.

“We had a great start but then conceded two very poor goals. The third one gave us an uphill battle, having controlled large parts of the game.

“It was not a bad performance but we have to stop the little things that are costing us goals.

“I always thought if we got a couple of crosses in we could get something from the game.”