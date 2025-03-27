Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

OWNER Tony Stewart is unlikely to ever recoup the £5.2 million he has loaned to Rotherham United through his company, ASD Lighting.

The size of the debt has been highlighted in the club's recently-published annual accounts that cover the period up to June 2024 when the club were falling out of the Championship.

Football-finance expert Kieran Maguire says the ‘group loan’ has been necessary because the Millers aren't financially solvent without chairman Stewart digging into his own pocket.

“Effectively, it's funding the losses,” Maguire said. “Historically, Rotherham have punched above their weight. They've sold the odd player and done the odd deal which has allowed them to do that, but they're not generating enough money to pay the bills on a day-to-day basis.

“Therefore, you have to go to the owner. That is very, very common in football.”

Maguire says supporters shouldn't worry about the amount of money owed because Stewart won't consider calling in the debt.

“To a certain extent, it's a bit like the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’,” he said. “When my daughter passed her driving test, it was: ‘Dad, will you lend me money to buy a car?’

“Now I know she's never going to pay me back because young people are so skint these days. But officially it's a loan. It's the same with the loan from ASD.

“The loan is not a concern because the club cannot afford to pay the money back and, therefore, there is nothing to be gained from Tony or ASD Lighting demanding the money back."

According to Maguire, there is just a sole scenario in which the sum might be repaid.

“The only time ASD might get that money back is if Rotherham have a couple of good seasons and an American comes in and bids a lot of money for the club,” he said.

“That's possible. There are lots of passionate Americans with huge amounts of spare money who are interested in English clubs. The American economy has done so well in the last 10 years that people there don't know what to do with their money.”

Stewart rescued the Millers from administration in 2008 and he is in his 17th season at the helm. His tenure has seen the building of AESSEAL New York Stadium, one promotion from League Two, four from League One, four trips to Wembley and three seasons of Championship survival.

All of that is another reason why the loan is poised to remain on the books.

“I think that Tony wants his legacy to be the man who allowed Rotherham United to punch so much above their weight,” Maguire said. “Asking for his money back would run counter to that.”

Some of the other key figures in the accounts included:

– Revenue up by seven per cent to £16.6m

– Wages rising by 25 pc to £12.9m

– Underlying losses going up to £4.5m, an increase of 21 pc

– An 191 pc rise in player-sale profits (including sell-ons) to £2.8m

– A pre-tax loss of £1.7m, up by 58 pc

– Player purchases of £1.4m

– Player sales of £2.9m

– Total losses over the years of £7.6m