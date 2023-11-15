Tony Stewart reveals time frame for Rotherham United manager appointment
Chairman Tony Stewart told the Advertiser that the club would bide their time in the hunt for the right man to lead the Championship survival mission rather than make a hasty decision.
“Sometimes the best deal takes a bit longer,” he said. “We're flattered by the calibre of candidates we're getting.”
A shortlist of potential replacements for Taylor is still being finalised before interviews take place and there is unlikely to be a new face in the dugout for the next match, the home clash with Leeds United a week on Friday.
The Millers are in the drop zone, four points shy of safety, but still have 30 matches left in which to reverse their fortunes
Rotherham's poor away form - they have taken only one point from eight matches - has left them in the bottom three.
Stewart chose to bring Taylor's tenure to an end after last Saturday's 5-0 loss at Watford rather than risk the defeats on the road continuing to mount and leaving the squad cut adrift in the bottom three.
The club's owner, who loves to see passion in a Millers side, was particularly hurt by the manner in which the team surrendered in the 2-0 derby loss at Sheffield Wednesday late last month.
“We've got to give a new manager a long enough opportunity to turn things around,” he said.
The names being considered won't be revealed by the club, but the Advertiser understands that former manager Steve Evans is a figure that has been discussed as a possible successor to Taylor.
Evans won back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship with the Millers in 2013 and 2014 before moving on to Leeds United, Mansfield Town, Peterborough United and Gillingham.
Since 2022, he has been in charge of Stevenage, leading them out of the fourth tier last season and into the top six in the division above this term.
Leam Richardson, who took Wigan Athletic to the League One title in 2022, is also believed to be of interest.