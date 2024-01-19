ROB Scott's reputation in football circles played a part in his promotion to a new senior role at Rotherham United, chairman Tony Stewart has revealed.

g

The 50-year-old enjoyed a long career as a player, including seven years with the Millers, before going on to make his name in talent identification at Brentford and Watford.

He became head of recruitment at AESSEAL New York nearly five years ago and Stewart has now decided to maximise his standing in the game by creating the position of director of football for him as part of a club restructuring exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Rob being an ex-footballer, Rob having connections in football, I just feel it's going to help Rotherham United in the future,” the Millers owner said.

Rotherham United director of football Rob Scott

“He's good with people, he's well-respected at other clubs. That's very important. He can talk to clubs like Manchester City. He's known in football, people like him. That's a big thing. The role is a natural progression of what he's already doing.”

Scott will continue to be responsible for bringing players to New York and his new duties will see him now sit at the top table with Stewart and other board members.

He will work closely with Leam Richardson who was given the title of head coach rather than manager when he became the successor to sacked Matt Taylor last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scott's remit is to oversee the smooth running of the club's football operation, freeing up Richardson to focus on team affairs.

“Rob has recruited well for us and there were further responsibilities I wanted him to take on board: the everyday responsibilities that a manager gets pulled down with,” Stewart said.

The chairman cited any issues over the quality of the training ground at Roundwood as an example of where Scott's influence will be felt.

Richardson has taken over a Championship survival fight, with the Millers at the foot of the table, and Stewart has appreciated what he has seen so far from the Wakefield-based former Wigan Athletic boss.