CHAIRMAN Tony Stewart has revealed the reason why Rotherham United's hunt for a manager is set to stretch into a third week.

Tony Stewart.

The Millers announced on Monday November 13 that they had dispensed with the services of Matt Taylor, two days after a 5-0 defeat at Watford had left them rooted in the bottom three.

However, the club's owner was due to go on a trip abroad soon afterwards and his absence has delayed the appointment of a new man to lead the push for second-tier survival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart returned to the country this week and, speaking at last night's 1-1 home draw with Leeds United, said of the search: “I've been out of the country for a few days so we left it a while.

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.

“I knew that I was going away so I hadn't got the time, really, to put the effort into doing it.

“It's allowed people to put their hat in the ring and I'm happy we've been able to take stock and take our time.”

He now expects things to move quickly and interviews of candidates on a shortlist drawn up by head of recruitment Rob Scott are about to begin, although there is unlikely to be an announcement before Tuesday's night's visit to Hull City

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We've not seen anybody yet," he said. ""I think it will be ‘all action’ next week. We've shortlisted and we may have to shortlist again because the response that we've had has been incredible.

“We've had a look, we've had recruitment talking to certain individuals. We haven't been stood still.”

The chairman says he parted company with Taylor with a heavy heart but felt he had to act sooner rather than later in a bid to safeguard Rotherham's Championship status for a second successive season

“It's crucial to give new managers a chance,” he said. “With 30 games to go, with results as they were, we either had to stick or bust. It was a case of talking to the board and unanimously we took a decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Matt was a bright, intelligent manager. I feel ever so sorry because you do get close to managers. But I'm the custodian of the club and decisions have to be made.”

Assistant boss Wayne Carlisle has been placed in interim charge and has said he would like to take the role on a permanent basis.