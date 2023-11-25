Tony Stewart explains the delay in appointing a managerial successor to Matt Taylor
The Millers announced on Monday November 13 that they had dispensed with the services of Matt Taylor, two days after a 5-0 defeat at Watford had left them rooted in the bottom three.
However, the club's owner was due to go on a trip abroad soon afterwards and his absence has delayed the appointment of a new man to lead the push for second-tier survival.
Stewart returned to the country this week and, speaking at last night's 1-1 home draw with Leeds United, said of the search: “I've been out of the country for a few days so we left it a while.
“I knew that I was going away so I hadn't got the time, really, to put the effort into doing it.
“It's allowed people to put their hat in the ring and I'm happy we've been able to take stock and take our time.”
He now expects things to move quickly and interviews of candidates on a shortlist drawn up by head of recruitment Rob Scott are about to begin, although there is unlikely to be an announcement before Tuesday's night's visit to Hull City
"We've not seen anybody yet," he said. ""I think it will be ‘all action’ next week. We've shortlisted and we may have to shortlist again because the response that we've had has been incredible.
“We've had a look, we've had recruitment talking to certain individuals. We haven't been stood still.”
The chairman says he parted company with Taylor with a heavy heart but felt he had to act sooner rather than later in a bid to safeguard Rotherham's Championship status for a second successive season
“It's crucial to give new managers a chance,” he said. “With 30 games to go, with results as they were, we either had to stick or bust. It was a case of talking to the board and unanimously we took a decision.
“Matt was a bright, intelligent manager. I feel ever so sorry because you do get close to managers. But I'm the custodian of the club and decisions have to be made.”
Assistant boss Wayne Carlisle has been placed in interim charge and has said he would like to take the role on a permanent basis.
He remains an outside bet but did his prospects no harm with the manner in which his team fought back from going a goal down early on against Leeds at AESSEAL New York Stadium to hold the division's third-placed side.