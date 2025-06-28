Rotherham United owner Tony Stewart.

TONY Stewart is open to the idea of sharing the ownership of Rotherham United for the first time since he saved the club from administration 17 years ago.

The lighting tycoon has always been in sole control of the Millers and has built AESSEAL New York Stadium and presided over four promotions and four trips to Wembley cup wins during his time at the helm.

However, chief operating officer Paul Douglas revealed at a fans forum earlier this week that the chairman is ready to consider allowing new blood to take a stake in the club.

“I think that Tony's mindset has probably changed in the last year or two to being more amenable to potential investment coming in,” the COO said.

Rotherham United COO Paul Douglas, right, at the fans forum.

“The kind of person he is, he's run his own business, he's a strong character, he's not necessarily one for decision by committee although, to be fair to him, in board meetings he does like to hear opinions and get consensus.

“He would be very cautious about who he works with, but at the same time he's as ambitious as anybody for the club. He's aware that the landscape is changing.”

Stewart is one of a dying breed of local businesspeople being in charge of their local team amid a growing development of foreign involvement throughout English football.

He wasn't at Thursday's event because the date had clashed with a trip abroad so Douglas – who was on the panel alongside manager Matt Hamshaw – answered the question from a supporter about the prospect of allowing other investors into the fold.

Also absent from proceedings was Rob Scott because of a family bereavement. The director of football recruitment's father had sadly passed away two days earlier.

Douglas said: “There is more and more money coming into the game. It's a worrying trend in some regards because with that investment comes higher risks.

“Tony has lost countless amounts of money over the years. He wouldn't seek any pity for that. He's done it because he enjoys it (being the Millers custodian).

“We've benefited from it as a club and he's benefited from it as an individual in the pride he feels in the job he's done as a chairman. It's the sense of responsibility he feels to his town and his club that has driven him to do the things he has done.”

Stewart has always run Rotherham with good business sense and is held up by football-finance experts as an example of a judicious owner.

Now in his late 70s, he has said on several occasions previously that he could see himself maintaining his ties to the Millers for the rest of his life. and has rejected approaches from interested parties in the past.

On the subject of outside investment, Douglas continued: “He is thinking a little bit more in that direction but I can assure everybody that he will do it only when he is absolutely convinced that whoever it is he's working with have the best interests of the club in their hearts.”