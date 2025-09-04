Tomorrow is D-Day for Rotherham United's Josh Benson
The summer signing hasn't featured for his new club since League One opening day because of an ankle problem but has trained this week at the Millers' Roundwood base.
The midfielder will step up his work tomorrow and manager Matt Hamshaw will then select the squad for the League One match at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
"He's done non-contact this morning," the boss said. "Hopefully, he'll do a bit of contact tomorrow and then we'll see if he's okay for Saturday.
"We won't take a risk. If it's not this weekend, we have a reserve game on Tuesday and then we'll look at next Saturday."
Rotherham have a trio of other players on the brink of comebacks. All of them may make the bench for the Grecians contest but none will be in the 11 that kick off the game.
Having been out of action since pre-season, striker Josh Kayode (knee) and midfield men Kian Spence (hamstring tendon) and Hamish Douglas (hamstring) are back with the main group and pushing for first-team inclusion.
"It won't be from the start and we won't take any risks," Hamshaw said. "But if we can get them 25/30 minutes if we need some game-changers towards the end of the game, we'll do it.
"We have to make sure they're right. The one thing we can't afford is for them to come back and then get another injury."