Josh Benson on his solitary Rotherham United appearance so far this term, against Port Vale. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United will give missing man Josh Benson a final chance to prove his fitness before deciding whether to include him in the matchday 18 for Saturday's home clash with Exeter City.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer signing hasn't featured for his new club since League One opening day because of an ankle problem but has trained this week at the Millers' Roundwood base.

The midfielder will step up his work tomorrow and manager Matt Hamshaw will then select the squad for the League One match at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's done non-contact this morning," the boss said. "Hopefully, he'll do a bit of contact tomorrow and then we'll see if he's okay for Saturday.

"We won't take a risk. If it's not this weekend, we have a reserve game on Tuesday and then we'll look at next Saturday."

Rotherham have a trio of other players on the brink of comebacks. All of them may make the bench for the Grecians contest but none will be in the 11 that kick off the game.

Having been out of action since pre-season, striker Josh Kayode (knee) and midfield men Kian Spence (hamstring tendon) and Hamish Douglas (hamstring) are back with the main group and pushing for first-team inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It won't be from the start and we won't take any risks," Hamshaw said. "But if we can get them 25/30 minutes if we need some game-changers towards the end of the game, we'll do it.

"We have to make sure they're right. The one thing we can't afford is for them to come back and then get another injury."