ROTHERHAM United hope to have loan attacker Fred Onyedinma back in action before the Christmas schedule kicks in

The winger pulled out of last week's Tuesday-night Championship loss to Hull City during the warm-up and wasn't named in the matchday 20 for the goalless draw at Birmingham City on Saturday.

“Fred is two to three weeks away,” said Wayne Carlisle in his role as interim manager after the Blues clash. “He has a slight problem with his hamstring tendon.”

If there are no setbacks, the Luton Town 27-year-old should be available for the trip to Plymouth Argyle on December 16 or the visit to Leicester City the following Saturday.

Rotherham United winger Fred Onyedinma during the warm-up he didn't manage to complete at Hull City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Midfield pair Sam Clucas and Cafu, who both have hamstring issues, appear to be heading for later returns than initially expected.

Previous manager Matt Taylor thought the duo, who both limped off against Watford on November 11, would be back “early to mid December”.

However, Carlisle said last Saturday at St Andrew's as he discussed Onyedinma's time frame: “There are no other players back in the near future. You are looking at three to four weeks before people are ready for the team.”

Meanwhile, Rotherham will have to do something they haven't managed for more than 30 years if they want to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Last Sunday's third-round draw gave them an away tie at Premier League Fulham where they haven’t triumphed since a 1-0 Division Two (now League One) win in 1992.

The Millers lost 1-0 at Craven Cottage at the same level the season after and then drew 1-1 in 2015 during Steve Evans' Championship survival season. Games in 2015 under Neil Redfearn and 2016 when Paul Warne was in charge brought 4-1 and 2-1 losses respectively.

The match is set to be played on January 6.

Rotherham United’s under-18s will begin their FA Youth Cup journey with a third-round trip to Reading. Richard Hairyes’ youngsters take on the Royals at the Select Car Leasing Stadium next Thursday (kick-off 7pm).

Rotherham United Nostalgia are holding their Christmas meeting on the same night at the Reach Club, Kimberworth Road (7.30pm). All previous guests have been invited back for the get-together and charity evening, with all proceeds going to Rotherham Hospice.