ROTHERHAM United will be seeking to climb out of the drop zone this evening but face a tough task against a newly-promoted Bradford City outfit who have taken to life in League One and top the table.

One to watch

Bobby Pointon is the Bantams’ top scorer, having found the net five times in 12 outings. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is Bradford born and bred and is in his third season as a first-team regular. Last term, he was among the nominees for League Two Player of the Year as he made 50 appearances in the Bantams' promotion campaign. He played twice against the Millers that season in the Vertu Trophy.

Form guide

Rotherham: LLWLLL

Bradford: WLWWLW

The Bantams followed up a 4-1 League Cup loss at Premier League Newcastle United with a 1-0 league home win over Blackpool last Saturday secured by a second-half Josh Neufville goal.

Past clashes

Feb 4 2025, Vertu Trophy: Millers 0 Bantams 1

Nov 19 2024, Vertu Trophy: Bantams 0 Millers 1

Shaun McWilliams

Jan 23 2018, League One: Millers 2 Bantams 0

Michael Smith, Joe Newell

Nov 7 2017, Checkatrade Trophy: Bantams 0 Millers 3

Jerry Yates, Jonson Clarke-Harris pen, Richie Towell

Sep 16 2017, League One: Bantams 1 Millers 0

Apr 11 2014, League One: Millers 0 Bantams 0

Dec 26 2013, League One: Bantams 0 Millers 1

Haris Vuckic

Nov 9 2013, FA Cup: Millers 3 Bradford 0

Kieran Agard 2, Alex Revell

The last meeting

League One Rotherham were seeking a place in the last four of the Vertu Trophy at AESSEAL but a 1-0 February defeat against opponents from the division below saw them exit the tournament. Old boy Richie Smallwood decided the contest with a second-half penalty. The visitors were well worth their win and went on to lose 2-1 at Birmingham City in the semi-finals.

Opposition boss

Graham Alexander became only the second player – after Tony Ford – to reach 1,000 professional appearances in English football before turning to management. The former Scottish international full-back, now aged 53, was in the hot-seat at Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United, Salford City, Motherwell and MK Dons before taking the Bradford job in November 2023. After a ninth-placed League Two finish in his first year, he took the Bantams up last season.

Man in the middle

Ollie Yates is in his tenth EFL season and his last taste of Rotherham came in February when he refereed their 1-0 loss to derby rivals Barnsley. His previous experience of the Millers had come in the FA Cup: the 1-0 New York win over National League Stockport County in 2021 and the 3-1 triumph at another National League side, Maidenhead United, in 2019. This term, his nine matches have seen him issue 43 cautions and show one red card.

The odds

The bookmakers are favouring the visitors, offering a Rotherham victory at 13/5 and an away success at 24/25. A draw is 12/5.