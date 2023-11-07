A memorable night for the new boys, a very encouraging one for the Millers.

SAM Nombe pounced early and Christ Tiehi struck late as Rotherham United showed they won't give up their Championship status without a fight at AESSEAL New York Stadium tonight.

Dexter Lembikisa in first-half action for Rotherham United in the Championship clash against Ipswich Town at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The drop-zone Millers were up against the division's second-placed side in Ipswich Town who hadn't lost a match on their league travels since January.

They took a deserved point against high-class opposition thanks to first goals from two of the club's summer arrivals.

Record signing Nombe opened the scoring inside three minutes and Tiehi scored a superb equaliser in time added on after the visitors had fought back to take a late lead.

Rotherham remain in 22nd spot and are four points shy of safety but will be lifted by this evening's result and the character they showed to attain it.

£1-million-plus Nombe, making only his third start, put a frustrating beginning to his Millers career behind him by converting Fred Onyedinma's cross and went on to give his best display since his move from Exeter City.

Buoyed by being in the lead, Matt Taylor's men dominated the opening exchanges and Tiehi was only a whisker away with a 20-yard effort on 14 minutes.

However, they conceded five minutes when Leif Davis played a free-kick to Sam Morsy whose curling finish from the edge of the area nestled in the top corner in front of the North Stand.

The fixture had originally been due to be played on a Friday night nearly three weeks ago but Storm Babet intervened and the River Don bursting its banks led to a late postponement.

There were such problems this time around on a mild autumn night in South Yorkshire and Ipswich supporters had made the long journey from East Anglia in good numbers.

The contest became more even as the half wore on, with neither team able to take control, and there were no more chances as the interval approached.

Rotherham had handed a first start to emergency signing Daniel Ayala at centre-half in a team showing two change to the one that had fought back to draw 1-1 at home to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Nombe came in up front while regular starter Jordan Hugill was rested and was named among eight substitutes.

The bench contained the welcome sight of Jamie Lindsay, with the midfielder making his long-awaited return after being out since July with an achilles issue.

Onyedinma had been the Millers' biggest attack threat and another break down the flank had the visitors on the back foot soon after the restart.

Sean Morrison came on just before the hour mark to take the burden off Ayala who had enjoyed a decent full debut.

Within minutes of his introduction, Morrison headed just wide after Hugill had nodded back Hakeem Odoffin's cross.

Both teams were restricted to wayward efforts from distance as the clock ticked down until Georgie Kelly was denied at close range in the 83rd minute by the sharpness of Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

Disaster struck in the 87th minute when Jack Taylor directed the ball over the line and victory for Ipswich seemed assured.

But Rotherham refused to be beaten and Tiehi came up with his stunning stoppage-time equaliser.

A memorable night for the new boys, a very encouraging one for the Millers.

Rotherham (4-3-3): Viktor Johansson; Dexter Lembikisa, Daniel Ayala (Sean Morrison 58), Hakeem Odoffin, Cohen Bramall; Cafu, Christ Tiehi, Ollie Rathbone; Fred Onyedinma (Jordan Hugill 64), Sam Nombe (Georgie Kelly 68), Sam Clucas (Seb Revan 63). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Jamie Lindsay, Arvin Appiah, Tom Eaves.

Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Vaclav Hladky; Harry Clarke, Axel Tuanzebe, Cameron Burgess, Leif Davis; Massimo Luongo ((Jack Taylor 69), Sam Morsy; Kayden Jackson (Omari Hutchinson 69), Conor Chaplin (Dane Scarlett 83), Marcus Harness (Dominic Ball 90); George Hirst (Freddie Ladapo 69). Subs not used: Christian Walton, Luke Woolfenden, Brandon Williams, Cameron Humphreys.

Goals: Nombe 3, Tiehi 90+2 (Rotherham); Morsy 19, Taylor 87 (Ipswich).

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire).