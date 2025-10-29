Rotherham United centre-half Thomas Holmes. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United's Thomas Holmes is closing in on a Rotherham United comeback well ahead of schedule after being on the sidelines since early September.

The news is a huge boost to the Millers who have won five and drawn one of their last six matches and are gathering real momentum in their bid to push higher up the League One table.

Loanee Holmes picked up a knee injury during his debut and has been out of action ever since, but he played so well in the 1-0 victory of Exeter City that it was obvious he was capable of becoming a key man for the club.

The Millers initially expected the Luton Town centre-half to be out until December but now they are anticipating him being back in the fold by the middle of next month.

“He's accelerated his return to some time in November, which is good for us,” coach Richard Wood revealed after Tuesday night's 4-2 triumph over Manchester City Under-21s had guaranteed Rotherham a place in the knockout phase of the Vertu Trophy.

“We can't wait to get him back. I know he's played only one game for us, but you could see what he brought to the team. He's got good experience, he's a leader, so it'll be great to have him back involved and back around us.”

The 25-year-old former Reading man has split his rehab between Luton and the Millers' Roundwood training complex and is due to spend the rest of the season in South Yorkshire.

“Yeah, he's been in and around us,” Wood said. “It's always nice to see him. He speaks really well. He's an Intelligent lad. It's good to have around and it'll be good to get him out on the grass again soon.”

It may be that Holmes' involvement in the matchday 18 may have to wait until the November 22 trip to Reading as he would be ineligible to face his parent club at Kenilworth Road a week earlier.

Meanwhile, Wood allayed fears that Jordan Hugill was injured on Tuesday after the striker came off at the break.

“No, he hasn't picked up anything, he's fine,” the coach said. “There are no issues there. The plan was always for that to happen.”

Rotherham were 2-0 at the interval before a 24-minute four-goal blast saw them overpower their young Premier League opposition. It was similar to the comeback against Oldham Athletic earlier in the competition when a two-goal deficit became a 3-2 win.

“We do like a poor first-half performance and then a much-improved second,” Wood said. “We didn't start well. The gaffer said his bits at half-time, and it was a lot better after the break. We scored some good goals.

“Man City had good quality, you could see that in the first half. They were quick, agile, good on the ball – a typical Man City team. We were too far off them, we weren't aggressive enough, and then that changed in the second half.”