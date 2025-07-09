This is the goalkeeper in Portugal with Rotherham United
Liam Hall is one of three players bidding to earn contracts during the League One Millers' week-long pre-season stay in Portugal.
The 20-year-old is a free agent after being released by Wrexham following their promotion to the Championship last season.
Hall spent two years with the Welsh club but never made a senior appearance for them.
Prior to that, he had a three-season spell with Yorkshire non-league side Bradford Park Avenue, mixing academy outings with first-team football.
Rotherham are deciding whether to offer him a deal as a training goalkeeper behind Cameron Dawson and new boy Ted Cann and will inform him of the outcome after their stay on the Algarve has concluded.
The other trialists are midfield duo Dru Yearwood, once of Brentford, and Josh Benson who has parted company with Barnsley.
Meanwhile, young attacker Ben Hatton is approaching fitness following a hamstring tear sustained towards the end of last season when he was on loan at National League North Warrington Town.
The 19-year-old, who was given a new one-year contract this summer, is with the Millers in Portugal and has taken part in passing drills as part of a phased return to the first-team fold.
The plan is for him to increase his workload after the weekend when the players are back on home soil.
“He's slowly working his way back," manager Matt Hamshaw said. “I should imagine that by next week he'll start training, then we'll see when he can return to playing. He's taken some positive steps forward.”
