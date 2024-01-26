g

A point, away at Middlesbrough, is a good result, for example. It was good because it was deserved, based on old-fashioned qualities of stubbornness and discipline and determination.

It was good because it showed signs of the kind of healthy disrespect towards the opposition - the kind that reduces their fans and management to impotent, uncomprehending fury at their failure to beat us - that a club like ours needs to exude to have any chance in this league.

It was good because it shows that what’s clearly The Plan - to be hard to beat, to make games ugly, to spoil and block and hope a chance shakes out somewhere - can work.

Action from Rotherham United's match at Middlesbrough. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Best not to think about the chances they made and wasted. Best not to think about how a point doesn’t really help when the gap to safety is so big. Best not to think how reliant we now are on Sean Morrison remaining injury-free.

See also the appointment of a director of football.

This is a good thing. Scott seems smart. He ‘gets’ the club, or, at least, has been around long enough to have seen what works and what doesn’t. He speaks well, gives off an air of reassurance. And we’ve long needed someone to set a strategy for how we operate.

Best not to think about why it took six weeks between the announcement of the creation of the role and the appointment to it of the person who’d been effectively doing it anyway.

Best not to wonder about why it’s only become apparent now that someone needs to have a consistent long-term view of the future. Best not to consider the wisdom of giving one person two crictically important jobs to do at once.

Thinking too hard just reminds you how difficult it all is.

A wage cap of 60 per cent of income makes it impossible to compete for players, not just against teams relegated from the top division but against teams with attendances much bigger than the capacity of our stadium. If it freezes, we have to ring round for an astroturf to train on. We don’t scream “elite sporting outfit”.

So we have to be clear-eyed and smart. We have to frustrate teams out of their own game, not try to beat them at it. We have to pick a plan and stick to it.