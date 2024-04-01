RUFC v Sheff 02.03.2024

The bottom-placed Millers triumphed for the first time in 2024 as they pulled off a 2-1 Championship victory against opposition in the thick of the battle for survival.

With six fixtures left, Rotherham are cut well adrift and their relegation will be confirmed soon but they earned themselves a stay of execution with only their fourth three-point haul of the campaign.

“We threw it away,” said Harris, who has sparked a Lions upturn since his appointment in late February. “We were the better team and created the most chances. We certainly controlled the second half. The first half was very scrappy.

Action from the Rotherham United v Millwall game that Lions boss Neil Harris thought his side should have won. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“We created numerous chances and they scored twice against the run of play.

“We did enough to win two games. But we weren’t clinical and ruthless at one end and at the other end we were too soft and conceded two poor goals.”

Young Seb Revan put the Millers in front in the 71st minute with his first strike in senior football and Millwall equalised through Ryan Longman six minutes later before Charlie Wyke headed home Revan's cross late to seal the deal for the home team

Harris, whose side are in 19th spot, said: “When you get back to 1-1 and you’re controlling the game and creating chance after chance, what you can’t do is throw it away. Ultimately, Rotherham did not win the game, we lost it.

“The positives I can take is that chances were created and we showed character after going behind.

“We did not wilt, we pushed forwards to go for it. We just did not do the basics right defensively. That is the first time I have said that since I’ve come back. We let ourselves down.