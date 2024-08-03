Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are closing in on their final recruitment targets as they gear up for next weekend's League One opening day.

Manager Steve Evans wants to add a wide player and a 'number 10' to the 13 signings he has already made and revealed today that deals are moving nearer.

Any new faces could make the squad for the trip to Exeter City in a week's time if they arrive early enough but the boss accepts he may have to wait to land the men he wants.

“There's some progress,” he said. “We'd love them in at the start of next week because that's when we start to build up to Exeter. Nobody is going to walk into the building on Friday and be involved as a starter there.

“If it takes a week or two, that's okay. It's more important that we get the right players rather than any player through the door.”

Evans, who took charge in April and has pledged to have the Millers pushing for promotion, watched today's 0-0 draw with Doncaster Rovers in the final pre-season friendly from the West Stand at AESSEAL New York Stadium in the company of club owner Tony Stewart.

“Our chairman doesn't like it when I sit for a whole game with him because I get the opportunity to bring up certain objectives!” the Scot grinned. “He's gone home for an escape on his left ear.

“He's always said nothing other than if it makes us stronger and it fits in, then let's go and see if we can make it happen.

“Myself, (director of football recruitment) Rob Scott and (chief operating officer) Paul Douglas are working desperately hard. Paul might be on holiday but he's on the phone every day.

“We're trying to make some things happen. It's two maximum and then we're good to go. We're in really good shape.

“We've got good competition in different areas. I just have to issue a cautionary note to supporters about how tough League One is this year.”

Despite facing Rovers only 24 hours after drawing 0-0 at Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham have virtually a clean bill of health, with only long-term absentee Andre Green still out of contention.

“Our recruitment this summer has been targeted and focused,” Evans said. “There has been a lot of analysis of injury records.

“The fact that we have a 22-man squad on the training ground on Monday speaks volumes compared to last year when we were struggling to fill a bench.”