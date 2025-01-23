We're going well but there's plenty of work still do. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ALEX MacDonald is probably the second-lowest-paid player at the club. He won't mind me telling you that.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He's the smallest man in the squad yet no-one has a bigger heart – it's the size of Big Ben.

I'm delighted he's getting a run of games and has been able to show our supporters what he's all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's a reason why I've had him at four different clubs with me!

We're going well but there's plenty of work still do. Picture: Jim Brailsford

At 34, he's in the latter stages of his career, but he still has so much to offer with his experience, his character, his attitude and his technical ability.

Macca wanted to come here in the summer, he wanted an opportunity to play at AESSEAL New York Stadium. I said to him: ‘You'll probably start 10 to 14 games.’

Mind you, I told him the same at Stevenage and he played a lot more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could see what our fans thought of him at Lincoln City, what they thought of him at Huddersfield Town, what they thought of him against Bolton Wanderers and what they thought of him when he came off against Charlton Athletic last weekend.

Alex MacDonald has done a terrific job for us in recent weeks. Picture: Jim Brailsford

That tackle of his against the Trotters and his goal against the Addicks are two of the best moments of the season.

He's one of the lads who holds a dressing room together. In the early months of the campaign, when we were struggling to find our form, we needed positive people like him in there.

The only reason he wasn't playing more back then was that we just didn't think he was training quite at his best. It was the same situation with Shaun McWilliams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suddenly, towards the end of December, both of them started to go really well at our Roundwood base and they earned their selection in the side.

I work closely with my coaching staff. Whoever our eyes tell us should be in the team goes into the team. We have no favourites and we don't have 'downers' on players either.

Take Cam Humphreys, for example. We weren't happy with him at centre-half for a spell, but we didn't forget him. We moved him into midfield and he's been outstanding for us, simply outstanding.

He's another guy who's good to have around the place. He's loud and he's always expansive with his laughing and gestures. He seems really settled right now. He's in a good place, we're in a good place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a last word on Macca ... in every game, he'll give you absolutely everything he's got.

*****************

THE players made me smile after our great victory over Charlton last Saturday.

To a man, they'd all put in brilliant performances and they were light-heartedly angling for Monday off as a reward.

There were a few shouts of: ‘See you Tuesday, Gaffer.’

I told them that I'd be in on Monday and I'd be expecting their cars to be in the car-park!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We'll continue to work as we have done since we started to turn things around.

I said the boys could have a couple of beers on Saturday night, but my own evening was a quiet one as we had the grandkids staying over.

I went home, spent some lovely family time with them and simply enjoyed the feeling of having won a game of football.

When I went to bed my nose was about an inch off the ceiling because I was floating.

*****************

THE bond with fans is back, I can feel it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters are enjoying what they're watching and the players are loving the backing they're receiving.

I read Zak Jules' comment about the atmosphere last Saturday leaving him ‘in awe’. That's how good New York can be when its bouncing.

I get supporters' feedback first hand when I go about the town. I was in the supermarket the other day and was experiencing a different reaction to what I was a few weeks ago.

Back then, I was hiding behind the baked beans and was too frightened to go down the beer aisle in case people thought our league position had made me turn to drink!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We're in a much better position now. But every week, every match is a challenge we must meet. We know we're trying to make up for lost time.

*****************

JUST a quick one on the Vertu Trophy …

A home draw is all we asked for and we'll welcome Bradford City to New York on February 4 in the quarter-finals.

We're two games away from another trip to Wembley in the competition and we're going for it.

But, for now, it's parked. Our thoughts this week have been solely on this weekend's League One trip to Burton Albion.

*****************

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JOE Rafferty, Haks Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James ... that has to be one of the most effective backlines in the division right now.

The two centre-backs have been outstanding, Joe is in the kind of form that made me so keen to bring him from Portsmouth and Reece James has never played better for us.

They're a unit that is well drilled and well marshalled by Paul Raynor.

Joe was arguably the best right-back in the third tier last year. Initially, when he joined us, he was going back and forth to Portsmouth to get things out of the house he was selling down there and it took him a little while to settle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the last six to eight weeks, he's come into his own. The more games he's played, the better he's got.

His experience is very telling. He's a big voice in our camp in a really quiet, unassuming way. When he speaks, people listen.

He's really enjoying his football and, generally, when a player is doing that he plays at his best.

You can add Sean Raggett to the mix as well. Our centre-back is finally fit again and we're hoping his knee problems are now behind him after keyhole surgery.

He made a real contribution when he came on as a late substitute against Charlton.

Raffs and Haks said to me in the dressing room afterwards: ‘It's brilliant to have the big man back.’