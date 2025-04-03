Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United manager Matt Hamshaw has turned to the club's academy to add to his coaching staff for the rest of the League One campaign.

The 43-year-old, who has been placed in charge for the run-in following last week's dismissal of Steve Evans, has promoted Callum Gilmartin from the youth ranks to the first-team frame.

Hamshaw had been short on backroom numbers after arriving with Andy Warrington as his number two as the previous boss had left along with three coaches.

Fitness coach Joe Skarz remained with the Millers after Evans' exit and will be part of the new man's staff until the summer.

“We've brought Callum up from the academy,” Hamshaw said. “He'll be helping out. We've got Skarzy here at the moment. We'll see how that goes as we go across the course of the season.

“We'll get to the end and then who knows? There'll be decisions to be made.”

Hamshaw got his first break as a senior coach in similar fashion to Gilmartin nearly a decade ago.

He was working with Rotherham's under-18s when Paul Warne took the AESSEAL New York Stadium hot-seat and asked him to join him in the first-team set-up.

Hamshaw began his reign with a win at Northampton Town and will be offered the role on a long-term basis if he continues to impress.

Reflecting on his first few days in charge, he said: “It's been good, it's been hectic, it's been hard work. I knew what I was coming into.

“We've tried to pick and choose the messages we've given to the players. I'm conscious of not over-analysing things but at the same time I don't want them to be under-prepared.

“Every day counts. The players have taken the information on board.”

Hamshaw, who has won four third-tier promotions as a coach, acknowledges that there isn't enough of the season left for him to instigate all the changes he would like to.

“The objective is to make sure the players understand their roles,” he said. “It's really hard to put an identity on it in a few weeks. Things like that take a period of time. You need a good pre-season.

“My biggest problem at the moment is that I've got so many ideas in my head that I want to implement and can't do it all at once.

“It's been really structured in terms of picking one or two. Then it's about adding and adding and building and building.”