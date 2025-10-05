Martin Sherif celebrates his goal for Rotherham United against Bradford City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IT was the laugh that swung the chase for Martin Sherif in Rotherham United's favour.

The Millers were one of a number of teams trying to land the young Everton centre-forward on a season-long loan and the teenager and his representative had a series of Zoom calls lined up.

When it came to Rotherham's turn, manager Matt Hamshaw went down a different route to the competition.

“A lot of clubs do these Zooms and talk about formations,“ the boss said. “They're all the same and a bit boring.

“Martin and his agent looked a bit fed up, they'd obviously been on a few calls. I just said to him: 'Why aren't you smiling? You're 19 and you've got all these clubs after you!“

Sherif laughed and decided there and then that he wanted AESSEAL New York Stadium to be the place where he could spend a year in League One sampling senior football for the first time.

“I went on to speak about his development and how we've worked with strikers here over the years,” Hamshaw said. “I spoke about the way we're trying to play.

“The fact that we've already got a couple of Dutch lads (Denzel Hall and Ar'Jany Martha) might have helped. He did ask about them. I think that he just felt a bit of warmth from me.”

Born in Liberia and raised in Holland, Sherif joined Premier League Everton when he was 13 and went on to be a prolific scorer in their youth ranks.

He has continued that form with the Millers, bagging two goals in his opening three third-tier appearances.

The striker needed only five minutes to hit the target when he came on as a half-time substitute on his return from a five-week injury absence in the 2-2 draw with Bradford City last Thursday.

Fans have taken to him, and so has his manager.

“Look, he's going to do things wrong, he's going to do things right,” Hamshaw said. “It's part and parcel of why Everton have sent him out on loan.

“It's going to be a big step up for him, but from what I've seen in training and in games, he certainly fits the profile of what we're looking for.

“He's not arrogant but believes in himself. I think that all good players do. If you look at the players I've worked with here (previously as a coach), the ones who have gone on to achieve great things have all had that.”